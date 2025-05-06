Keyah – The soulful songbird poised to redefine Nigerian music

By Chioma Okoye

In a sea of emerging talent, Keyah stands out not just as a vocalist, but as a storyteller — one who crafts melodies that linger, and lyrics that speak directly to the heart. With her debut EP, she makes a bold entrance into the Nigerian music scene, blending genres and emotions in a way that’s fresh, fearless, and deeply resonant.

Keyah’s sound is a tapestry of soul, Afro-R&B, and alternative vibes — effortlessly threading emotive storytelling with heartfelt melodies. On “Bless My Hustle,” she delivers a powerful anthem for every dreamer navigating the daily grind. It’s more than a song; it’s a testimony — wrapped in prayer, struggle, and quiet resilience.

Her raw sincerity reminds one of early Adekunle Gold, when authenticity was king and every lyric was lived.

Then comes “The Way You Love Me,” a beautifully rendered ballad that showcases her vocal depth and vulnerability. The track radiates the softness and clarity that Simi is known for, yet Keyah’s voice holds its own — smooth, intimate, and soul-soothing.

Comparisons to Adekunle Gold and Simi aren’t just flattering — they’re fitting. Like them, Keyah isn’t chasing trends; she’s building her own lane. Where Adekunle brings texture and grit, and Simi brings sweetness and harmony, Keyah blends both with spiritual depth and emotional

nuance. Yet she offers something more: a quiet boldness. A confidence in her message. A sound that isn’t loud, but lingers. Her music feels like a conversation — real, reflective, and deeply personal.

If this EP is Keyah’s introduction, then the world should brace for the chapters to come. With songs like “Surrender,” “Bless My Hustle,” and “The Way You Love Me” already tugging on ears and hearts, it’s clear she’s not here to impress — she’s here to impact.

Keyah (formerly Temmy Diya) is a talented musician from Lagos, Nigeria, with a passion for storytelling through sound. She teaches herself music, blending genres and eras to create a unique sound. Keyah’s goal is to connect with people through her music, fostering community and understanding. With her artistic vision, she’s poised to make a meaningful impact in the industry.

And in a country bursting with talent, Temmy Diya aka Keyah is fast becoming the voice we didn’t know we needed — but now can’t do without.