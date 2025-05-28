Irate youths burn house of native doctor accused of kidnapping, ritual killings in Enugu

By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

Tension gripped the Umumba Ndiagu community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Tuesday, after enraged youths set ablaze the palatial home of a native doctor, identified as High Chief Levi Onyeka Obu, popularly known as “Ezeani” and “E-Dey-Play-E-Dey-Show,” over allegations of kidnapping and ritual killings.

The incident followed revelations that Ezeani was allegedly using his compound for criminal activities, including the kidnapping, ritual killing, and burial of victims — some of whom were said to have been buried alive in soakaway within his compound.

The victims reportedly included pregnant women and children.

The chaos erupted after Ezeani was reportedly caught attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in the community.

The girl’s cries alerted local vigilantes, who intervened and rescued her. Her disturbing account of the ordeal further enraged the community.

13-yr-old’s narrow escape

“My father and I went to fetch firewood. His (suspect) men came and asked my dad for his cutlass, which he gave them.

“Suddenly, they grabbed me and kept me in a pit. I started crying until the Neighborhood Watch heard me and rescued me,” the young girl recounted in a viral video.

On storming Ezeani’s residence, youths discovered decomposing bodies sealed in concrete pits in an uncompleted building used as a shrine.

The entire community was thrown into mourning and disbelief.

In a separate video, a shocked resident narrated: “We have caught the killers. They kill people. Dead bodies were found inside here (the suspect’s house). We just rescued a 13-year-old child they wanted to use for rituals.”

The angry youths captured and interrogated a man, who claimed to be a security guard employed by Ezeani.

Stripped and tied up, the man denied involvement in the killings, but admitted he frequented the shrine for ritual purposes.

“I am a businessman. I came here for some sacrifices.

“I was told I needed to do a water sacrifice, and the native doctor asked me to stay and protect the place,” the suspect confessed.

Police story

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement by its spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe.

He revealed that the Police, in collaboration with the Neighborhood Watch and community members, rescued the 13-year-old girl and arrested three suspects: Uche Kingsley Agumba (33), Ilo Nweze Onyedikachi (36), and Ejike Odinwankpa (38).

The prime suspect, Ezeani, fled and is currently at large.

“During the rescue operation, two decomposing bodies — one male and one female — were discovered buried in a concrete-sealed pit within the compound.

“The rescued child was moments away from suffering the same fate,” the Police said.

The Enugu State government has since demolished the buildings associated with the criminal activities.

Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, who visited the crime scene, commended the swift action of all involved and directed an intensified manhunt for the fleeing suspect and his accomplices.