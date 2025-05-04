IPoB questions legality of its proscription, cites court ruling

IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) has challenged the legitimacy of its proscription by the Federal Government, describing the process as inconsistent with the principles of due process and rule of law.

In a statement released on Sunday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group referenced a 2017 ruling by Justice B.F.M. Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in which the court reportedly found no evidence at the time to support claims that IPoB was an unlawful organization.

“The ruling, which struck out charges related to the alleged unlawfulness of IPoB, remains unchallenged and subsisting,” the group stated.

IPoB alleged that following the decision, a separate ex parte proscription order was subsequently obtained in the same court without its legal representatives being present. It argued that such a process did not align with the constitutional requirement for a fair hearing as guaranteed under Section 36 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The group expressed concern that it was not given the opportunity to respond before the proscription order was made, and called for a review of the decision to reflect due process.

“The proper forum for determining IPoB’s legal status remains in a fair and open judicial setting, where all parties are represented and heard,” the statement read.

IPoB emphasized that it remains a non-violent group advocating for the rights of the Biafran people and stated it will continue to operate within the bounds of the law.

The group also urged the international community and civil society organizations to take interest in the legal circumstances surrounding its proscription.

“We remain committed to peace, dialogue, and adherence to lawful processes in pursuit of our goals,” the statement concluded.