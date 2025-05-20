Insecurity: Navy plans special operations command in Benue

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy said yesterday it was set to establish a special operations command in Makurdi, Benue State, to complement the efforts of sister military services and other security agencies, with a view to improving the security situation in the Middle Belt.

It also disclosed that the operationalisation of a combined maritime task force for the Gulf of Guinea was set to take off with countries of the region contributing men, materials and assets to achieve a coordinated regional presence at sea.

The Navy equally said it had acquired three new patrol vessels and three new helicopters, which would be commissioned during the Navy at 69th anniversary week.

The new patrol vessels include NNS Shere, NNS Faro and NNS Ikogosi, with all three vessels about 38 meters long, with an endurance of five days

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval headquarters, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, disclosed this at a briefing to commence the Nigerian Navy 69th anniversary celebration in Abuja

Dewu said: ‘’In line with the Nigerian Navy’s total spectrum maritime strategy, which delineates our areas of operations from back waters through the exclusive economic zone, up to the out of area and land-based operations, the Navy has concluded plans to establish a special operations command in Makurdi, Benue State.

“The command will be situated on the North Bank of the River Benue and would complement the efforts of sister services and other security agencies to improve the security situation in the Middle Belt.’’

Explaining that the new command, which would comprise special boat service operatives, deep blue sea operatives to be supported by the Nigerian Navy Marines, the CNS said: “We will need to train personnel that will operate alongside the Army and the Nigerian Airforce

‘The new special operations command will operate on land, sea and air. The sea marines, when fully operational, will have no limit as to where it can operate. The entire nation will be its area of operations, AOR.’’

On securing the Gulf of Guinea, the Naval chief said: “The Nigerian Navy has continued to maintain round-the-clock situational awareness of Nigeria’s maritime domain, extending to the limits of the exclusive economic zone through our maritime domain awareness facilities.

“These facilities comprise the Falcon Eye and Regional Maritime Awareness Capacity Systems. Both systems enable early detection and swift response to incidents within Nigeria’s maritime environment. This has ensured that Nigeria maintained its zero-piracy status in the International Maritime Bureau, IMB, piracy rating.

“In furtherance to this, the Nigerian Navy has taken the initiative to ensure that the entire Gulf of Guinea is free of piracy and other maritime crimes, hence in November 2024, we hosted the 8th Symposium of Heads of Navies and Coast Guards of Gulf of Guinea nations here in Abuja.”

“The issues discussed during the symposium was the operationalisation of a combined maritime task force for the region. Once the combined task force is operationalised, all Gulf of Guinea states will contribute men, materials and assets to achieve a coordinated regional presence at sea.’’

Speaking on operations against oil theft and other maritime criminality, Vice Admiral Ogalla said: ‘’Under the current leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, the Nigerian Navy has attained the highest state of operational readiness in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

‘In particular, the fight against crude oil theft has been a huge success under the auspices of Operation Delta Sanity, which was first initiated by the Chief of the Naval Staff in January 2024 and re-launched on December 30 2024 as Operstion Delta Sanity II.

“In 2024 alone, a total of 215 suspects and 26 vessels were arrested, while 468 illegal refinery sites were deactivated. Also, an estimated quantity of 6.5 million litres of stolen crude oil and 7 million litres of illegally refined Automated Gas Oil were seized and appropriately handled.’

“Furthermore, 361 wooden boats, 1,107 dugout pits and 279 storage tanks were deactivated. Since January 2025, more than 103 Illegal Refinery Sites have been destroyed and 34 suspects linked to crude oil theft have been arrested.’’