Influencers at war over VeryDarkMan’s arrest

…Deeone backs police as Davido, Seun Kuti, others demand his release

Social media has erupted into a storm of opposing views following the arrest of controversial online activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), with Nigerian influencers and celebrities publicly clashing over the issue.

VeryDarkMan, known for his outspoken commentary on social media, was reportedly arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday.

A source within the EFCC told Vanguard he was arrested on allegations of cyberstalking.

While comedian Deeone has openly defended the police action, others including Davido, Peter Okoye of P-Square, Seun Kuti, and Tunde Ednut have voiced strong disapproval, calling for his immediate release.

Comedian Deeone stirred controversy after he took to social media to support the arrest of VeryDarkMan, stating that the content creator had long crossed the line with his repeated “attacks and unfounded allegations” against public figures. Deeone accused VeryDarkMan of using activism as a cover for clout-chasing and personal vendettas.

In stark contrast, music superstar Davido shared a cryptic message perceived to be in support of VeryDarkMan.

Davido, lending his voice to the cause in a post on X, expressed appreciation for the support VeryDarkMan has received.

He wrote, “Outside all the noise it’s good to see that the good one does actually impacts lives and people actually appreciate! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging, makes one want to do more for the masses. FREE MY GUY.”

Similarly, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, also lent his support in a post on Instagram. He posted three photos of VDM with the caption, #FreeVDM ✊🏾🙅🏽‍♂️⛓️#FreeVeryDarkMan @verydarkblackman.

Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti has also called for the release of social critic VeryDarkMan (VDM), alleging that influential religious leaders and certain financial institutions are behind his ordeal. He accused them of using their power to silence voices that challenge the status quo.

“As Federal government is running our country, all these big pastors dey run Nigeria. The people of God are the ones fighting VDM for speaking the truth,” he said.

Popular blogger and influencer Tunde Ednut amplified support for the detained figure by resharing clips of VeryDarkMan’s past advocacy work, portraying him as a necessary, if controversial, voice in Nigeria’s socio-political space.

Meanwhile, skitmaker Saidaboj, who was once publicly criticised by VeryDarkMan, has remained indifferent, neither supporting nor condemning the arrest.

The polarised reactions underscore the widening fault lines within Nigeria’s influencer community, with growing debates over freedom of speech, defamation, and the limits of online activism.