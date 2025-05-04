Why VeryDarkMan was arrested by EFCC – Sources

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of cyberstalking, Vanguard has learnt.

A source within the EFCC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the arrest on Sunday, stating:

“We picked him up based on several complaints that he used his social media platforms to harass, insult, and intimidate individuals — actions that may contravene the Cybercrimes Act of 2015.”

The source declined to disclose the identities of the complainants or further details regarding the nature of the complaints.

Recall that VDM’s outspoken commentary on issues has led to several run-ins with the law.

In May 2024, he was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on five counts of cyberstalking. The charges stemmed from alleged online harassment of the Nigeria Police Force and Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody until his bail hearing.

Later that year, in November 2024, he faced fresh charges of impersonation before an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court.

Prosecutors accused him of unlawfully dressing as a police officer and presenting himself as one. He again pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of ₦2 million.

In September 2024, VDM was sued for ₦1 billion by popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, for defamation.

The suit followed the circulation of a voice recording by VDM alleging that Bobrisky bribed EFCC officials to quash money laundering charges. Bobrisky denied the claim, alleging the recording was generated using AI technology.

By April 2025, legal troubles deepened with a court order for his arrest over alleged defamatory remarks made against gospel singer Mercy Chinwo. The court directed him to delete the content and publicly apologise.

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, legal counsel to VeryDarkMan, also spoke with Vanguard on Sunday from abroad, confirming his intention to return to Abuja to work on his client’s release following VDM’s recent arrest after he made a public complaint at a GTBank branch in Abuja regarding unauthorised deductions from his mother’s account.

“I’m currently not in Nigeria, but I’ll be back in Abuja tomorrow (Monday) afternoon. By 4 p.m., we’ll be at the EFCC to secure his bail,” Adeyanju said.

He added that the Commission had yet to formally disclose the specific offences alleged against his client.

Meanwhile, human rights activist Omoyele Sowore condemned the arrest, describing it as an attempt to silence VeryDarkMan for exposing alleged corruption within the EFCC.

“It has become evident that the EFCC unlawfully arrested and detained Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VDM, in a bid to silence him after he accused the agency and its leadership of corruption and misconduct.

“The Commission does not possess the legal mandate to prosecute individuals for criminal defamation, libel, or cybercrime; these are issues typically handled through civil litigation. Therefore, the EFCC must release VDM without delay,” Sowore said.

Vanguard gathered that the EFCC is preparing to file formal charges against VeryDarkMan, potentially as early as Monday.

Efforts to reach EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale for comment were unsuccessful, as his phone lines remained unreachable.