I’m committed to building strong institutions, promoting efficiency — Ibas

Ibok-Ete Ibas

…Declares 4-Day Leadership Workshop Open

By Daniel Abia

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etteh Ibas (retd), has affirmed his administration’s commitment to building strong institutions and promoting efficiency for a result-driven public service.

Ibas made this declaration while inaugurating a 4-Day Transformational Leadership Training Workshop for Sustainable Development, organized by the Rivers State Government in collaboration with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

The workshop, which commenced on Monday in Port Harcourt, is being attended by Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Administrators, and Directors from various ministries across the state.

According to Ibas, the leadership training is designed to enhance productivity, efficiency, and service delivery within the state’s public sector.

In his opening address, Vice Admiral Ibas emphasized the need for a modern, adaptive, and visionary public service capable of meeting rising citizen expectations amid rapid global changes.

“This training is designed to equip you with the tools and insights necessary to lead through complexity, champion reforms, strengthen local government autonomy, and deliver meaningful results to our communities,” he stated.

“I urge you to embrace it fully with open minds and a clear commitment to translate learning into action.”

The Administrator stressed that the workshop goes beyond just improving systems—it aims to inspire a cultural shift within the public service, fostering excellence, accountability, and innovation.

“Only regular training can combat the ills of stagnancy, offering lifelong experiences that enable workers to adapt, grow, and ensure real transformation in governance,” he added.

“This administration is committed to building strong institutions, promoting efficiency, and fostering a results-driven public service. We are laying the foundation for a culture of good governance—one that will serve not just the present generation but also those to come.”

In his remarks, the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof. Ayo Omotayo, described the workshop’s theme—”Transformational Leadership for Sustainable Development”—as timely, given the evolving demands of governance.

“This course is meticulously designed to bridge leadership gaps and equip participants with contemporary strategies for collaborative governance,” Prof. Omotayo said.

“We commend the Rivers State Government for its commitment to sustainable economic growth, infrastructural renewal, and social development—all of which require leadership excellence at all levels.”

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, noted that the training reflects the Administrator’s passion for workforce development.

“In our rapidly changing world, continuous learning is essential for professional growth,” he said.

“This workshop will provide participants with practical skills to enhance their performance in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).”

The Acting Head of Service, Dr. Iyingi Brown, encouraged participants to maximize the opportunity, stating:

“This training is another step in empowering our workforce with the knowledge and vision needed to lead with integrity. Engage actively, share experiences, and apply these insights to drive measurable improvements in service delivery.”