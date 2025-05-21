IGP orders investigation into killing of 14-yr-old WASSCE candidate

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the death of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade in Oyo State, following a reported altercation involving operatives of the Oyo State Police Command and the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA).

In a statement released by the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the IGP condemned the incident, describing it as tragic and deeply regrettable. He confirmed that the officer allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting has been taken into custody and assured the public that the investigation will be thorough and transparent.

“The process will be transparent, and its findings will be made public to ensure justice is duly served,” the statement read, adding that the police leadership extended its condolences to the family of the deceased.

The Force reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of lives and property and called on Nigerians to remain law-abiding while channelling any grievances through peaceful and lawful means.

The tragic event has sparked renewed concerns about the use of force by security personnel and the safety of minors in public spaces.