Igbo group berates Oba of Benin over alleged intimidation of Igbanke people

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- A group, the Igbo National Union,INU, has warned the Oba of Benin,Oba Ewuare 11, to stop intimidating the Igbanke people in Edo State over their desire to reunite with their Igbo kinsmen.

The group said that the inclusion of the Igbanke people in the present day Edo State was done in error, either through coercion, state creation, boundary adjustment, and circumstances beyond their control.

It also stated that the Igbankes were erroneously lumped together with tribes that has a culture and traditions starkly different from theirs.

In a statement signed by the Chancellor and National Secretary of the Igbo National Union, Professor Justin Mgbajiogu and Sir Justin Onyenso, respectively, the group explained that the Igbankes are parts and parcel of the Ika speaking people of Old Mid-Western State, predating 16th century Bini (present day Edo and Delta States) of the Nigerian federation.

The group said; “INU is using this medium to send a clear and strong message to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, to desist forthwith his intimidating and humiliating actions and antics against the traditional rulers and people of Igbanke over their resolve to be reunited with the their Igbo ethnic background.

“The Oba of Benin should be informed that the era of domestic colonialism of Portugal and European attempts at changing people’s heritage and draconic proclamation is no more fashionable, which failed woefully.

“Let him be reminded of the wise saying of the Tanzanian sage, Julius Nwalimu Nyerere, that “when you force a people to die, you equally force them to kill.

“And that a one-time American President, John .F. Kennedy, once posited that “those who make peaceful actions impossible, will make violent reactions inevitable.

“The Oba of Benin should not allow himself to be seen or regarded as the biblical modern Pharaoh. While we watch with keen and determined interest over what is playing out in Igbanke, it is important to let those who still view the Igbankes as their vassals, that the Igbo nation will certainly, not stand by and watch anything inhuman or threats targeted against the peace loving Igbanke people to be carried out.”

The group also tasked the federal government to include the Igbanke people in the proposed Anioma State to fulfill their age long yearnings and reunite them with their ancestral roots.

“Sequel to our recent visit to the town of Igbanke or Igbo Akiri in ancient Alaiduu land today within Edo State and their desire by their desire through resolution to be re-united with their larger Igbo ethnic nationality, the Igbo National Union, INU ,is hereby reiterating our position to stand and affirm with the resolution of the Igbanke people, stating further that the entire Igbo nation is solidly behind them.

“INU will be grateful with the government of the day if this aspirations of the Igbankes with six robust closely knitted communities and ancient Igbo kingdoms are reunited to their Igbo ethnic background.

“The Igbanke people are people with similarities of cultural and traditional affinities to other Igbo sub-groups of the Igbo nation, with slight dialectical differences. Therefore, their clamour to be reunited to their Igbo roots is welcomed and long overdue.

“The mistakes of the past have to be corrected for a peaceful co-existence and harmonious habitation with their Edo State neighbours.”