‘I miss my husband,’ cries UK-based Nigerian woman who ‘japa’ in 2023

AI-generated image for illustration.

A United Kingdom, UK-based Nigerian lady, who left her husband behind, has said she misses her husband. But, she asserted, if she has the means, she would help people japa “in a heartbeat”.

Read Also: UK clarifies status of man linked to Warri arms seizure

The lady, who said she would like to remain anonymous, left Nigeria in 2023. Meaning she is among the over 1,574,357 Nigerians that left in 2023.

Of recent, Nigerians have faced tighter visa rules, including restrictions on bringing dependents and reduced post-study work opportunities. So, it is not surprising that student visa applications from Nigeria declined significantly, as many seek alternative destinations.

Data from 2024 revealed a sharp rise in UK visa rejections for Nigerians. It increased from one in 31 applications in 2022 to one in eight by late 2023.

Cost of Japa

“No, I did not leave with my husband,” our UK lady told Vanguard. “We’re a family of two. It’s just myself and my husband for now!”

Asked what it cost her to japa, she said: “We spent 13,000 Pounds for my fees; 2,000 Pounds for visa application fee, IHS fee, TB test, biometrics, and so on. Then the flight was N750,000. Since Naira-to-pounds at the time was N1,100. So that’s 15,000 pounds = N16,500,000. Add the N750,000 flight ticket money, we have a total of N17,250,000.

“Also, the proof of funds we had to show in the bank was around 12 million naira. But this wasn’t spent, just to show as proof of funds. And this amount differs from person to person, depending on your situation.”

Why she decided to leave

“We decided to take on this journey because of the state of our country. The insecurity, amongst other things. We wanted easy access to other parts of the world, and, most importantly, we did it for the future of our children.”

“Definitely,” she enthused, when asked if the cost and sacrifices of relocating were worth it.

She was a swim instructor in Nigeria, an occupation she still maintains in the UK.

Painful experience: On what’s the most painful experience for her since relocating, she said it’s missing her husband.

“The most painful experience since I relocated is missing my husband. As you know, the recent immigration law in the UK that started January 1, 2024 doesn’t allow family members to travel with students, and my master’s programme started on the 1st of January.

“So, for me, that is the most difficult experience I’ve had to endure. Being away from my husband.

The best thing

On the positive side, she said there are “quite a few things. But what stands out the most is how beautiful it is in Wales. The nature is just breathtaking and I can’t wait to visit other parts of the UK.”

However, she said, family and business can make her return to Nigeria. But if she has the means, “I will you help others relocate in a heartbeat.”

Vanguard News