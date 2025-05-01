UK clarifies status of man linked to Warri arms seizure

…says he is not a serving member

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — The British High Commission has stated that the man arrested in connection with the illegal importation of arms in Nigeria is not a serving member of the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces.

Responding to widespread media reports linking the suspect to the British military, the High Commission in an official statement reaching Vanguard on Wednesday said, the individual identified in recent Nigerian media reporting is not a serving member of the UK Armed Forces.

The statement follows report that the Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested a man alleged to be a former British Army officer, said to be involved in a covert shipment of arms recovered in Warri, Delta State.

The weapons reportedly included 57 AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Clarifying the individual’s background, the Commission said, “The individual identified did serve as a junior rank in the UK Armed Forces Reserves but was discharged. Whilst in the Reserves he was a junior rank not a commissioned officer.”

Due to privacy regulations, the Commission said no further personal details could be released.

“We have a common law and Data Protection Act duty to protect the personal details of our current and former employees and are therefore not able to release any additional information in this matter.” the statement reads.

The High Commission urged media organisations to reflect this clarification in their reporting to ensure factual accuracy.