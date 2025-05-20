I don’t have cancer – Mercy Johnson

By Precious Osadebe

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie has dismissed rumours suggesting she is battling cancer following her recent weight loss.

The rumour began circulating after a clip from her cooking show, Mercy’s Menu, where she said she had a cancer scare, went viral.

However, in a video uploaded on social media recently, Mercy expressed gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for their support and concern, assuring them that she is healthy.

She emphasised that the viral clip was misinterpreted and urged the public not to spread misinformation.

The movie star said, “First and foremost, thank you so much for all of you who have been calling in and sending messages and prayers.

“Thank you. I do appreciate it so much. But I do not have cancer. I noticed that a clip from my TV show, Message Menu, has been flying around. And I think it was cut.

“They cut the clip. I said I had a cancer scare. It means that I had this swelling on my neck. If you can see the line there. And my doctor felt it was something serious. I had problems with my thyroid. I’m perfectly okay. Thank you so much for all of your calls and your messages.”

“This phone has been buzzing like crazy. I am perfectly fine. And I do not have cancer. I am perfectly okay. So, thank you so much for checking up on me. Thank you for sending all those messages. Go back and watch the clip. It was completely misunderstood. I am fine. I do not have cancer, in Jesus’ name. Thank you, guys, so much. Bye. Thank you,” the 40-year-old added.