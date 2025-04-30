Just in: Court sentences Portable to three months imprisonment

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An Ogun State Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Ifo Local Government Area, has sentenced controversial street-hop artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to three months in prison, with an option of a N30,000 fine.

Portable was found guilty of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The musician was arrested in March 2023 after physically attacking a police inspector and obstructing officers who were attempting to serve him an arrest warrant.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Olumide Awoleke, had earlier informed the court that Habeeb Okikiola committed the offense on 18 November 2022 at approximately 11:00 am in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District.

The charge sheet reads: “That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and others now at large, on the 18th day of November 2022 at 11:00 hrs, in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit: assault, and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.

“That you, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned district, did unlawfully assault one Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi (male) by beating him all over his body, thereby committing an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, on various occasions in the year 2022, at Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did steal some musical equipment, including a Yamaha H55 studio monitor, a complete Studio 2 interface connection cable, and an AKG P420 condenser, thereby committing an offense contrary to Sections 384 and 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria, 2006.”

In his judgment, Chief Magistrate Babajide Ilo ruled that the singer was guilty of Counts 1 and 2. He sentenced the defendant to one month’s imprisonment with an option of a N10,000 fine for Count 1 and two months’ imprisonment with an option of a N20,000 fine for Count 2.