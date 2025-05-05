How to check 2025 UTME results: a step-by-step guide

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the statistical breakdown of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, showing that over 1.5 million of the 1,955,069 candidates scored below 200.

Only 420,415 candidates scored above 200, while less than 1% managed scores above 300, according to data released on Monday.

JAMB also noted that 40,247 underage candidates sat for the exam to demonstrate exceptional ability, but only 467 (1.16%) met the defined threshold, with further assessments pending.

The exam began on Thursday, April 24.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check UTME results:

Step 1: Visit the JAMB Result Portal



Go to the official JAMB result-checking portal.

Step 2: Enter Your Details



Input the phone number used during registration or your registration number.

Step 3: Click on “Check My Results”



Your JAMB result will be displayed instantly. You can screenshot or print it for future reference.

How to Check UTME Results via SMS



Step 1: Send a Message to 55019

Using the phone number linked to your JAMB registration, send UTMERESULT to 55019. Make sure you have at least ₦50 airtime.

Step 2: Receive Your JAMB Score



JAMB will send your result as an SMS in a few minutes. If you don’t get a response, try again later.

After you receive your result, you’ll need to log into the JAMB portal to print your result.

Common Issues When Checking UTME Results

“Result Not Available” Message

Your result may still be processing. Try again later. “Result Withheld” Message

Your result has been withheld by JAMB. Incorrect Phone Number

Only the phone number used during JAMB registration can receive results via SMS. Network Issues

If you experience delays, check your internet connection or SMS balance before trying again.

What to Do After You Check JAMB Results



After seeing your results, here’s what you should do next:

Compare your score with the cut-off marks for your chosen university/polytechnic.

If you meet the required score, prepare for post-UTME screening or admission processes.

If your score is lower than expected, consider options like a change of institution or course.

Also, consider admission pathways like Miva Open University, where you do not require JAMB UTME to gain admission.



How to Print Your UTME Result Slip



Some schools require an official JAMB result slip for admission processing. Here’s how to get it:

Visit the JAMB e-facility portal.

Log in with your email and password.

Select “Print Result Slip”, make the required payment, and download your slip.

How to Check JAMB Admission Status

After checking your results, you should also monitor your admission status:

Go to JAMB CAPS.

Click on “Check Admission Status” and follow the instructions.

Accept or reject the offer once your school grants you admission.

Vanguard News