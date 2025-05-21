How stray bullet killed WAEC student during chase in Ibadan

•Father was evading arrest — Police

By Adeola Badru & James Ogunnaike

A yet to be identified police officer, yesterday, shot a 15-year-old secondary school student named Taiwo, while he was en-route to an examination centre in the Gbagi area of Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The tragic incident occurred when Taiwo was struck by a stray bullet in the lower part of his body.

Taiwo’s father was driving him and his twin brother to the examination centre for the West African Exanination Council, WAEC, when the shooting took place.

Following the incident, he rushed Taiwo to Welfare Hospital, in Alakia, before transferring him to the University College Hospital, UCH.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the bullet penetrated the back seat of the car where Taiwo was seated with his brother.

Speaking on the tragic incident, Taiwo’s father expressed disbelief, saying: “I couldn’t believe that my son is dead. We left home together, full of life and assurance that he would excel in his exams.

“Now, I am carrying his lifeless body around town. I was informed that the officer was chasing a driver who allegedly evaded arrest. But that should not justify my son’s death.”

Taiwo’s twin brother, who was with him at the time, recounted the harrowing moment, adding that, “We were sitting together in the back seat when we heard gunshots from behind.

“I was shocked to see blood oozing from my brother’s side. I thought he could be saved, but it was too late, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.”

Protesters carry victim’s remains to the Governor’s Office secretariat

Reacting to the incident, protesters carried Taiwo’s remains to the Governor’s Office secretariat, demanding justice.

The governor’s Executive Assistant on Security Matters, former Commissioner of Police, Sunday Odukoya, who addressed them assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

In the same vein, the state House of Assembly condemned the shooting, describing it “painful and unwarranted.”

During its session, the Deputy Leader of the House, Olasunkanmi Babalola, raised the incident under matter of urgent public importance.

He explained that the shooting occurred when a police officer discharged live ammunition while pursuing a suspect on the Gbagi Market Road, resulting in Taiwo’s death as he headed to a WAEC examination.

The Assembly expressed deep condolences to Taiwo’s family and the Ibadan community.

Members of the Assembly further called for an immediate investigation by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, noting that the officer responsible be identified and prosecuted.

The Assembly resolved to recommend that the executive arm of government provide psychological support and financial compensation to Taiwo’s family to help them cope with this devastating loss.

They also advocated a statewide awareness campaign on citizens’ rights and police conduct.

The Assembly, however, formed an eight-member committee, led by the Deputy Speaker, to meet with the Oyo State Commissioner of Police and report back promptly.

They appealed to the Inspector General of Police to issue directives prohibiting reckless firearm use in public and to ensure that officers receive proper training in crowd and suspect management.

Explaining the incident, spokesperson of the Oyo police command, Adewale Osifeso said the police operatives were in a joint traffic enforcement operation with men of the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA) when they spotted a car driving against traffic.

Osifeso said: “Rather than complying with lawful directives, the driver allegedly accelerated towards the enforcement team in an attempt to evade arrest, ramming into two OYTMA vehicles and a Police Buffalo Patrol truck.

“In an effort to prevent further damage and harm to officers and other road users, barricades were set up to demobilize the fleeing vehicle.

“However, the driver reportedly broke through these barricades, continuing to drive recklessly and endangering lives.

“In an attempt to immobilize the vehicle, a police corporal discharged a firearm aimed at the tyres.

“Tragically, the bullet missed and struck Kehinde Alade ‘m’, who was seated in the rear seat behind the driver.

“He was immediately rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), where he was confirmed dead on arrival.”

“The deceased’s body has been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

“To forestall any threat to public peace, the Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Adenola, psc, immediately deployed tactical and intelligence units, including the Police Mobile Force (PMF), to the scene and other strategic locations in Ibadan.

“This swift response restored calm, ensured public safety, and allowed for normal activities to resume.”