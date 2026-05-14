Stray bullet hits boy during NDLEA operations in Bakassi

By Ike Uchechukwu

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested two suspected drug dealers in Ikang, Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State on Wednesday but a mob attack left an innocent boy wounded by a stray bullet.

The raid turned chaotic when gunshots rang out amid the confrontation, sparking panic as residents fled.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that they suddenly started hearing gunshots amid confrontations.

“Gunshots were suddenly heard during the confrontation, and people started running. After the situation calmed down, it was discovered that a young boy had been hit by a stray bullet and was lying on the ground before he was rushed to the hospital,” an eyewitness said.

The incident plunged the community into confusion over what ignited the clash.

NDLEA’s Cross River Public Relations Officer, Sebastian Lebo, confirmed the attack, saying operatives came under mob attack during the raid.

“It is true that our officers were at Bakassi for an operation. The two dealers that were targets were arrested with good quality exhibits and are now in custody.

“Our officers came under mob attack and unfortunately there was an injury,” he said.

Lebo added that the boy is receiving treatment at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital and responding positively.

He noted that operatives recovered exhibits despite the assault.