How physically challenged David defeated able-bodied competitors

By Peter Duru

As the saying goes, “For every disability you have, you are blessed with more than enough abilities to overcome your challenges.”

That saying truly tells the story of a physically-challenged young Benue man, David Aondofa, who, despite being confined to a wheel chair has carved a niche for himself.

He was the cynosure of all eyes at the IBB Squared Makurdi when he moved around in his wheelchair as an exhibitor at the Benue Inventors and Entrepreneurs Exhibition 2025 held in Makurdi.

There is no gainsaying Aondofa has excelled in the making of shoes and foot wears and his exploits in the trade stood him out at the Makurdi exhibition.

The physically-challenged, to the surprise of everyone, defeated several able-bodied competitors to emerge tops in the leather work category of the exhibition.

His feat earned him a prize sum of N5 million from the state government for his craftsmanship and the finishing of his works adjudged the best among all exhibitors in that category.

The young man who became the focal point of interest, attention and admiration for defeating other exhibitors to claim the prize was a stand out winner.

When his name was announced as the first prize winner, the crowed that thronged the IBB Squared, venue of the exhibition, that also had in attendance Governor Hyacinth Alia as well as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, erupted in cheers of approval, loudly hailing the physically-challenged man who braved all odds to defeat his able-bodied counterparts to claim the top position in the leather works category.

It was indeed a euphoric moment for Andofa who could not hold back emotion as people throng him to share in his joy.

The elated prize winner who is a key member of the Ability in Disability Skills Association is also known as a standout foot wear producer in the state.

Though the crowd of admirers who besieged him to take snapshots with him as well as congratulate him would not allow him express himself amid the celebration, Aondofa attributed his feat to the mercies of God.

He said he had been in the shoe making business for sometime “and people always seek for my products because God gave me the gift to always be the best I can be with my products which is loved by the people.”

The happy winner of N5 million prize money thanked the Benue State government for putting the exibition together and for rewarding deserving winners in the different categories.

He said the exhibition would help expose participants to internal and external investors and would also go a long way to open windows of opportunities for participants to expand and secure valuable partnerships that could grow their businesses.

He said: “We are happy for this opportunity provided us by the state government to exihit our talents which will provide openings for us to meet possible investors and partners that would help grow our talents and businesses. Also, my emergence as winners is a thing of joy and I am very happy for this recognition because it clearly shows that there is much ability even in disability and that the government cares for our wellbeing.”

He emphasized that “one’s physical condition cannot be a hindrance to attaining great heights in life. There is so much we can do with our hands to impact humanity even in disability.”

Aondofa who noted that people with disabilities are also endowed to excel in personal and professional lives only if availed the opportunity to expressed themselves in their chosen fields assured that he would continue to strive for the best.