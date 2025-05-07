How Nigeria’s first-ever drone show was born – SSA to the President

By Nnasom David

The first-ever drone show in Nigeria and West Africa, which marked the countdown to the New Year 2024, has continued to stir conversations and admiration across the social event landscape. The colourful spectacle, hailed as both historic and remarkable, was spearheaded by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Events, Princess Atika Ajanah.

In an exclusive interview with AlexReports, Princess Ajanah shed light on the inspiration behind the groundbreaking event, revealing that it stemmed from her experiences abroad and a long-held admiration for such displays in cities like Singapore and Paris.

“Drone show is something I’d always watched and admired. We’ve traveled to Singapore, Paris and other parts of the world; we’ve seen how they put up beautiful shows to countdown to a new year,” she said. “Drone show is usually the side attraction, and I said, why can’t we have a drone show in Nigeria?”

Her appointment as SSA to the President on Social Events provided the platform to actualize her vision. “When the opportunity came and I was made SSA to the President on Social Events, that gave me the chance to come up with fresh ideas. We put up a proposal, it was approved, and it turned out to be more colourful than what we actually expected,” she added.

Princess Ajanah emphasized that the drone show was more than just entertainment—it was a statement of Nigeria’s ability to match global standards in event presentation and technology. The show also featured vibrant displays of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, with colourful native attires and traditional dishes on full display, introducing the richness of the nation to the global community.

Looking ahead, she stated her resolve to transform the face of national events such as Democracy Day and Independence Anniversary with innovative and world-class presentations. “I am committed to bringing a new aura to government statutory events and to continue recording several firsts, not just in Nigeria but across Africa,” she said.

Princess Ajanah extended her gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support, which she said was instrumental in bringing the vision to life. “It’s something many believe only happens in developed countries, but with the support of Mr. President, we’ve shown that it is possible here too,” she concluded.

The landmark event has since sparked widespread admiration and is being hailed as a turning point in how Nigeria celebrates key moments on the global stage.