How Kanu’s broadcast led to murder of Jonathan’s ex-Aide, Gulak – Witness

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– A witness in the ongoing trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday, alleged that a media broadcast by the defendant was responsible for the killing of a former presidential aide, Mr. Ahmed Gulak.

The witness, who is an operative of the Department of State Services, DSS, alleged that Gulak who served ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was murdered in Imo state on May 30, 2021, after Kanu, in a broadcast, ordered his followers to deal with anyone violating his sit-at-home directive.

Testifying before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the witness, who was codenamed PW- BBB, insisted that the broadcast incited violence and wanton killings in the South East region of the country.

Led in evidence by government lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, the witness who testified inside a protective screen, said he participated in many investigations concerning Kanu.

He told the court that Kanu had in a recorded interview session with the DSS, admitted that he was the founder of IPOB, its armed wing- Eastern Security Network, ESN- as well as Radio Biafra, which he said operated illegally as it was not licensed in Nigeria.

He insisted that the defendant, though his broadcasts, made inflammatory statements that incited his followers to attack police officers and government facilities.

“One of the Lagos High Courts was burned, buses belonging to the Lagos State government were also burned.

“We established that his orders were carried out.

“We were also able to establish that he did not only call for the killing of police and army, but also that they should be beheaded. And a police officer was killed and beheaded.

“The broadcasts were many and he (Kanu) confirmed that the broadcasts were his,” the witness added.

He told the court that the agitation for Biafra Republic, led by Kanu, was for the secession of states in the South East, South South, parts of Benue and Kogi state, from Nigeria.

According to him, Kanu called for the “establishment of Biafra by any means possible, including war.”

However, in the video that was played in the open court on Thursday, Kanu, denied responsibility for the alleged acts of violence, insisting his agitation was non-violent.

Kanu further asserted that the IPOB “cannot be involved in any criminality,” saying it was not true that his broadcasts led to killings in Lagos during the EndSARS protests.

Besides, Kanu argued that Lagos is not within the Biafran territory, adding that he established the IPOB to further the interest of the South East region.

In the said video, the embattled IPOB leader accused the Nigerian Army of invading his house and killing about 20 people.

He affirmed that he was in May 2017, charged to court by FG.

“I was in court and I was granted bail. I was in my house and the Nigerian Army came to kill me. I was at a loss. There was actually no need for it. There was no violence.

“What made the Army invade my house to kill me, and they ended up killing 28 people,” he queried.

“How have you been the one leading your organization, IPOB?” the interviewer asked Kanu in the video.

Responding, the defendant, said: “I have been leading them by talking about things that pertain to Biafran agitation and the laws of Nigeria, which include self-determination.

Asked if he was aware of loss of property and violence during the EndSARS protest due to some of his broadcasts.

Kanu, replied: “It is not true,” even as he refuted claim that between December 2020 and 2021, many atrocities committed in the South East were linked to the IPOB.

Describin the IPOB as a peaceful group, Kanu, said he had no idea what happened to the police and correctional centres in the South East.

He said he did not call for resistance when his parents died, alleging he was not arrested but kidnapped by security agents.

Meanwhile, a member of Kanu’s defence team, Mr. Paul Erokoro, SAN, challenged the admissibility of the video.

He persuaded the court to adjourn the matter to enable his team to consult further.

Following agreement by lawyers in the matter, Justice Omotosho adjourned further hearing on the case till May 14, 21 and 22.