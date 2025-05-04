How FinTech can unlock Nigeria’s SME potential – Abolade Ogunlowore

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the world continues to embrace digital solutions to reshape financial systems, a Nigerian expert in audit, financial reporting, and business consulting, Abolade Ogunlowore, has stressed the critical role of FinTech in unlocking the full potential of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

With a global experience workings with top tier firms in the United States and United Kingdom, Abolade brings both technical and strategic insights into how Fintech is redefining business processes.

Making this known in her paper entitled “The Role of FinTech in Enhancing Operational Efficiency of SMEs in Nigeria”, Ogunlowore argued that despite contributing significantly to employment, innovation, and economic growth, Nigerian SMEs continue to face numerous challenges, including limited access to financing.

“SMEs form the backbone of Nigeria’s economy,” she said. “Yet, their growth is often stifled by structural and financial limitations. Leveraging FinTech provides a game-changing opportunity to bridge these gaps.”

Ogunlowore, a senior audit and consulting professional with over six years of global experience across top Big 4 audit firms, highlighted how innovations in mobile banking, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital payments have created a new frontier for SME development. According to her, these technologies are not only improving access to financial services but also enabling small businesses to operate more efficiently.

She pointed to growing smartphone penetration and internet connectivity as key enablers of this transformation. “The increasing reach of technology is making financial solutions more accessible to small businesses that were previously excluded from formal financial services,” she noted.

Drawing on her extensive experience in internal controls, and financial risk management, she emphasized that FinTech platforms are not just about access—they’re also about improving transparency, automating routine processes, and enabling better financial decision-making.

“Whether it’s through digital lending platforms, AI-powered analytics, or blockchain-enabled financial tracking, FinTech is helping SMEs reduce operational risks, manage cash flow more effectively, and compete in today’s fast-paced markets,” she wrote.

Ogunlowore also explored the regulatory and compliance implications, noting that authorities must collaborate with industry stakeholders to ensure safe and inclusive innovation.

She concluded the paper by calling for increased stakeholder support to deepen FinTech adoption among Nigerian SMEs. “We must prioritize digital transformation if we want our SMEs to thrive and our economy to be resilient,” she asserted.

Ogunlowore’s work is informed not only by her academic background—graduating in the top 10% of her accounting class at Obafemi Awolowo University—but also by her hands-on leadership experience with global teams and capital strategy projects.