How Education minister mobilised resources for NADECO leaders in exile – Senator Bamidele

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

….Says Alausa initiated medical outreaches across South-West states

By Henry Umoru

Abuja – Thirty-one years after the formation of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), new information has emerged about the contributions of the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to pro-democracy advocates during the military era in the 1990s.

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), revealed that Alausa played a key role in supporting leaders of NADECO who were in exile during the period of military rule.

In a statement from his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Bamidele disclosed that Alausa provided critical support to several activists in exile between 1993 and 1999. He made these remarks during the recent inauguration of a university’s governing council and principal officers in Abuja.

NADECO was formed on May 15, 1994, as a coalition of pro-democracy advocates demanding the validation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and the return of democratic governance. The annulment of the election led many of its leaders into exile.

Among those who left the country during the period were Chief Anthony Enahoro, Prof. Wole Soyinka, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Ayo Opadokun, and Hon. Olawale Oshun.

Bamidele stated that while undergoing his medical residency in the UK between 1995 and 1997, Dr. Alausa supported activists in Europe and the United States by organizing free medical assistance and mobilizing resources for those in need.

According to Bamidele, “He was one of the few individuals we relied on during that difficult period. He provided support and medical care for many of us who faced challenges in exile. Some of the recipients of his assistance are still alive today.”

He added that many of the exiled leaders faced health issues and required medical procedures such as knee surgeries or treatment for injuries sustained during protests.

Bamidele further revealed that after the return to democratic rule in 1999, then-Governor Bola Tinubu had considered Alausa for appointments as Commissioner for Health or Education in Lagos State. However, Alausa reportedly declined, explaining that his contributions were motivated by a commitment to democratic ideals, not the pursuit of political office.

Bamidele also noted that Alausa was instrumental in medical outreach programmes carried out across South-West Nigeria after the return to democracy. These initiatives included free medical care, distribution of eyeglasses, and surgeries, which were carried out at no cost to the state.

“He mobilized medical professionals from the diaspora who provided these services free of charge, covering their own expenses,” Bamidele said.

He concluded by acknowledging the eventual appointment of Alausa as Minister of Education, stating that it followed considerable encouragement, and reflected his continued dedication to public service.