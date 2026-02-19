How Jesse Jackson involved himself in June 12 struggle  —  Bolaji Akinyemi

(FILES) Reverend Jesse Jackson listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the constitutional right to vote at the Atlanta University Center Consortium in Atlanta, Georgia on January 11, 2022. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson died on February 17, 2026, his family said in a statement. He was 84. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Former Minister of External Affairs, Bolaji Akinyemi, has paid tribute to late United States civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, recounting his active involvement in Nigeria’s June 12 pro-democracy struggle.

Speaking on Politics Today, Akinyemi said Jackson invested a significant part of his political life in Nigeria’s fight to restore democracy following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“Jesse Jackson invested part of his political career in Nigeria. He was part of us in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). Yes, the President of the United States had appointed him a Special Envoy for Democracy,” Akinyemi said.

According to him, that diplomatic role provided a platform for Jackson’s deeper involvement in Nigeria’s internal struggle. “But that was just a cover for him to be involved in the June 12 struggle in Nigeria,” he added.

Akinyemi recalled Jackson’s personal concern for Nigerian activists during protests in the United States. “Whenever we were in the United States demonstrating, he would ask me to please stand aside and not be arrested by the Washington Police. He took that particular interest, not only in me but on other Nigerians in the struggle,” he said.

The former foreign minister also said Jackson played a role in shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy outlook, noting that his commitment was unique. “He was not doing this for every country; it was just Nigeria. He also sought to get me involved with the activities of the Africans in the diaspora,” Akinyemi said.

He explained that Jackson believed Nigeria’s success was central to the global Black experience. “Nigeria was key to what the black race became in the world… and that the success of Nigeria was intertwined with the success of the black race in the world,” he said.

Nigeria marks June 12 annually as Democracy Day, commemorating the 1993 election widely regarded as the freest in the nation’s history, won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

Jackson died peacefully in his sleep on Monday at the age of 84.

Vanguard News