How ambitions, fear of anti-graft clampdown are driving defections to APC — Sources

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Vanguard has learned that the current defections of some non-political office holders into the All Progressives Congress, APC, were largely driven by the promise of election tickets by some influential members of the party.

Read Also: Join South-East leaders to work with Tinubu – Umahi urges Peter Obi

Also, while those currently occupying public offices have their reelection tickets almost 100 per cent guaranteed, there is, however, growing discontent among stakeholders in some states about the possibility of being dislodged from a party they said they had worked for several years to build into what it is today.

Multiple party sources told Vanguard that the ruling party is also interested in getting more defectors in Kano and Kaduna, as well as states considered very strategic in the South-South zone.

“There are two ways to look at this issue as a politician. People will defect for many reasons. Nobody is defecting because his friend is on the other side. Politicians will defect because of what they can get.

“Some have said it is due to fear of prosecution by anti-graft agencies, but I do not think that is true. Have you not seen the number of party chieftains being investigated and even being prosecuted by the EFCC?” one of the party sources queried.

According to him, the APC has a policy of treating new entrants equally with the old timers in the party. He said the party would not shy away from giving its tickets to those who had electoral value.

The party source said: “Somebody can be in the party for 10 years and yet the party has never won an election in his area. If a new member has the political capital and electoral value that can secure us victory in such areas, then why should we shy away from putting out our best foot forward?

‘’Yes, many of them have ambitions, but you know that where they are coming from, they could easily have got the same reelection tickets there. For us, we believe that those who are occupying public offices and are joining our party are doing that because of the good things they have seen the president doing for the nation.”

Another source said as opposed to contracts, some of the defectors wanted to remain relevant in the political landscape of their areas by being able to attract federal government projects to such areas.

“In international politics, experts would tell you that when you are not at the table, then you are on the menu. While that may not be a very fitting description of what is happening here, the truth is that there are things or projects you can only get for your people when you are close to the decision makers. Those who make decisions are not ghosts.

“They are not everywhere. But when you are close to them, you can divert their minds to certain areas and get some things done. That way, you remain politically relevant in your area, while also adding value to your party”, the party leader told Vanguard in confidence.

He, however, expressed fears of a possible leadership crisis in some of the states, following the movement of political bigwigs into the APC.

“It is a possibility, but when we get to the bridge, we will cross it. Under President Bola Tinubu, the APC has a solid reward system. I believe something can be worked out by the national caucus in subsequent meetings before the general election.”

APC scribe keeps mum

National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, did not immediately respond to calls or messages seeking clarifications on how the party intended to handle potential negative fallouts in various states as a result of the defections.

Only political sinners are joining the ruling party — Dalung

However, former Minister of Sports in the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Mr Solomon Dalung, told Vanguard that only “political sinners” are leaving their parties for the APC.

While noting that the defectors had no electoral value, Dalung, now a chieftain of Social Democratic Party SDP, said the masses have refused to follow their leaders into the APC.

He said: “The defections have been clearly defined by Senator Adams Oshiomhole. So, I don’t think we should bother much about it. The defection is a political confession for political sinners who are afraid of being prosecuted by the EFCC.

“So, once you join the EFCC, your sins are forgiven. But all those defecting to the EFCC have no impact.

“In many places, most of these people, who did not even win elections, are very unpopular people. In the National Assembly, some of them have never visited their constituencies since they came to Abuja and they are now defecting to the APC. Who will go with them? Did you see any of them moving with any crowd? No.

“So, the defection is more or less a political confession where grave sinners, looters of the national treasury, political bandits and so on go. So that is it. It has no impact on the political situation.”

Vanguard News