Housing Minister, EFCC inspect 753-unit housing estate forfeited by Emefiele

Emefiele

By John Alechenu

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, yesterday conducted a physical inspection of a 753-unit housing estate forfeited to the Federal Government by former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

According to a statement from the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Salisu Haiba, the joint team visited the estate to assess its condition.

During the visit, Minister Dangiwa disclosed that the Ministry would commence immediate technical assessments to evaluate the structural integrity of the buildings.

“The government of the day is serious about fighting corruption,” the minister said.

On the plan for the estate, Dangiwa promised a transparent process, beginning with listing the housing units for sale to interested Nigerians through the existing Renewed Hope Portal.

He praised the EFCC for the seizure and forfeiture, calling it “one of the most significant in the nation’s history within such a short period.” He encouraged Nigerians to trust the commission’s commitment to fighting corruption as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

EFCC Chairman Olukoyede added, “The essence of this visit is to show that the estate is real.”

The estate, located at Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja, covers 150,500 square meters and includes duplexes and various apartment types. It was recovered following a final forfeiture order by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on December 2, 2024.

Olukoyede formally handed over the property to Minister Dangiwa on May 20, 2025.