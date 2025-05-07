Gunmen kill 12, abduct several residents in Zamfara

FILE IMAGE

No fewer than 12 persons have been reportedly killed and an unspecified number abducted by gunmen in a coordinated reprisal on several villages in Maru Local Government Area, LGA of Zamfara State.

Recall that on May 3, the Nigerian Army announced that troops of 1 Brigade killed “five bandit kingpins” and recovered arms in Zamfara.

The operation, which took place in Talata Mafara and Kaura Namoda LGAs, was said to be part of military efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and restore peace in the region.

The encounter resulted in the death of several insurgents, including five high-profile bandit kingpins identified as Auta Jijji, Dankali, Sagidi, Kachallah Rijaji, and Kachallah Suza.

But according to a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the retaliatory attack occurred on May 5, at about 1:30pm.

The publication said the attack was a response to a recent operation by troops which targeted a bandit camp in the Dankurmi forest.

The report claimed the bandits invaded seven communities in Dankurmi district — Zamfarawa, Kurukuru, Dogon Daji, Dan Hayin Zamfarawa, Tungar Zabo, Burmukai, and Dambawa — killing 12 residents and abducting others to an unknown location.

Upon receiving the distress report, troops were alerted and have been responding decisively, as efforts to rescue the abducted victims intensify.