Gov Eno to receive Millennium Excellence Award in Ghana

Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State

The Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF) has announced that Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, will be honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize (LAAP) in Governance and Public Service.

The announcement was contained in a release issued by Insah Iddrisu, Director of Communications for the Millennium Excellence Foundation, and made available to the media on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

The release said the award will be presented to the Governor and other top Africans on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at a high-profile ceremony at the historic Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana. His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene and Life Patron of the Millennium Excellence Foundation, will host the event.

The LAAP is one of Africa’s most distinguished recognitions, awarded biennially to outstanding individuals and institutions that have made exceptional contributions to leadership, governance, and continental development. Governor Umo Eno is being celebrated for his transformative and inclusive governance, with a strong emphasis on rural development, agriculture, tourism, and social welfare, all of which have significantly improved the quality of life in Akwa Ibom State.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II praised the governor’s leadership style, noting that “Governor Eno’s commitment to uplifting lives through innovative governance has made him a model of sub-national leadership in Africa. His inclusive political approach and dedication to excellence endeared him to our Continental Selection Board.”

Other distinguished laureates for the 2025 LAAP include H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana; H.E. Carlos Vila Nova, President of São Tomé and Príncipe; Pedro Santos of Angola; Kone Dossongui of Côte d’Ivoire; and Koffi Djondo of Togo. Several global dignitaries are expected at the event, with Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria.

Nigeria’s previous Millennium Excellence Awards recipients include President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Professor Wole Soyinka.

The Millennium Excellence Foundation, founded in 1998 by Ambassador Nana Agyeman Prempeh (Ashim Morton), is committed to celebrating African excellence in leadership, peacebuilding, education, and sustainable development. Its inaugural awards ceremony took place in 2000.

Governor Umo Eno’s recognition marks another milestone for Akwa Ibom State on the continental stage, affirming his administration’s far-reaching impact in public service.

Vanguard News