Give me a smaller squad or I’ll quit’ – Guardiola warns Man City

By Ayobami Okerinde

Pep Guardiola has issued a firm warning to Manchester City, declaring he would consider quitting as manager if he is handed an oversized squad next season.

Speaking after City’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, the Spaniard said he struggles with the emotional toll of leaving too many fit players out of the matchday squad.

Several senior players — including Abdukodir Khusanov, Savinho, James McAtee, Claudio Echeverri, and Rico Lewis — were all omitted from the 20-man list for the game.

He said, “I said to the club, I don’t want that. I don’t want to leave five or six players in the freezer. I don’t want that. I will quit. Make a shorter squad; I will stay.

“It’s impossible for my soul to [tell] my players in the tribune [stands] that they cannot play.

“Maybe three, four months we couldn’t select 11 players; we didn’t have defenders, it was so difficult. After, people came back, but next season it cannot be like that.

“As a manager I cannot train 24 players, and every time I select, I have to have four, five, six stay in Manchester at home because they cannot play. This is not going to happen. I said to the club, I don’t want that.”

City spent over £200 million during the January window, bringing in Khusanov, Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, and Vitor Reis. Echeverri also officially joined from River Plate after completing a loan spell.

So far, Kevin De Bruyne is the only confirmed departure this summer, though Jack Grealish’s future remains uncertain, having not started a Premier League match since April 2.

When asked if more exits are likely, Guardiola, who is contracted until 2027, said, “It is a question for the club. I don’t want to have 24, 25, or 26 players when everyone is fit. If I have injuries, unlucky, we have some players for the academy, and we do it.”