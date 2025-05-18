Gateway Games: Compete with integrity, spirit of sportsmanship  —  Tinubu charges athletes

President Bola Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday charged all participating athletes at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Ogun State to compete with integrity and the spirit of sportsmanship.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made the call while declaring open the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged: Gateway Games, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The ceremony will include former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor Olusegun Osoba, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Others included the Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme of Delta State, and his counterpart from Akwa Ibom, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The president in address at the Sports Festival tagged: “Gateway 2024”, expressed optimism that the Torch of Unity, lit at the commencement of the game would serve purposes more than that of unity, stressing that sports has for several decades, placed Nigeria on global map, for which the country has been able to walk taller among comity of nations.

He commended the festival organizers, particularly the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko and his deputy, for their renewed hope initiative for Nigeria’s sports economic framework.

Tinubu also commended the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for the hospitality, which the participating athletes have enjoyed since they arrived in the state, stressing that Ogun State has further consolidated itself as not only the Gateway to knowledge, but one that encompasses all that the nation desires.

Earlier in his welcome address, Governor Abiodun said the state was hosting the festival to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to national development.

Abiodun, who disclosed that Ogun State is currently hosting over 10,000 athletes and coaches, allayed the fear of insecurity, emphasizing that his administration, in conjunction with the NSC, has put in place effective security arrangements that guarantee the safety of every participant.

The governor reaffirmed the state’s commitment to building a future where talent is nurtured and hard work is rewarded.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a future where talent is nurtured, hard work is rewarded, and Ogun State remains a beacon of excellence”, he added.

Vanguard News