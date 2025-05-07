GAB Sterling begins legal operations in the US

GAB Sterling, a law firm established by three Nigerian-born attorneys, has launched its operation in New York, United States.



The co-founding partners of the firm, in a press statement, explained that with their presence in New York, they aim to redefine the traditional legal service model through their emphasis on cross-border legal services that set them apart from traditional firms.



Femi Gbede, Bola Awujoola, and Tomi Balogun, who are the founding partners of the firm and have previously worked at major US and international law firms, said they are proud of their Nigerian heritage and have worked hard to achieve the success that is the American Dream.



They added that, with GAB Sterling, their mission is to bring a forward-thinking, client-centred approach to legal practice, with a focus on insurance defence, including workers’ compensation, corporate advisory and transactional services, complex litigation, and immigration strategy and compliance.



“This firm is the product of years of shared vision, professional respect, personal trust, and a desire to build something distinct. We are combining our big law training with a boutique mindset,” Femi Gbede said.



Gbede further said that they have long-standing professional and personal connections spanning several years, forming the foundation for a firm built on trust, collaboration, and aligned values.



“Our multicultural perspective and cross-border experience uniquely position the firm to advise corporate, government, start-ups and individual clients navigating both domestic and international legal landscapes,” he added.



Bola Awujoola, revealed that they also launched offices in Lagos and Abuja, which underscored their commitment to US-Africa legal connectivity.



“We want to be strategic advisors who understand the legal, commercial, and cultural context in which our clients operate. We are here to deliver excellent work, build lasting relationships, and grow with our clients,” Awujoola said.



Tomi Balogun emphasised the importance of values in building the new firm. He said they are driven by purpose, integrity and a shared commitment to excellence.



“We want every client to feel like they have a strong legal team that truly understands their business and stands with them at every stage of their dealings,” he added.

Gbede said that the law firm is already representing clients in its core practice areas and in discussions with new clients as it grows its US and African footprint.