FX crisis, power costs threaten SMEs — Hygienics Care CEO

Ayodeji Alao is a trained lawyer and the Founder and Managing Director of The Hygienics Care. In this interview, Alao speaks about her business and the challenges it faces under the current economy. Excerpts:0

Can you take us through how you started Hygienics Care?



While my background is in law, I have always had an interest in entrepreneurship, especially in creating practical solutions to everyday challenges. In 2022, I established The Hygienics Care to address the gap in the availability of quality hygiene products in Nigeria, starting with our flagship brand, Olive tissue paper.

What was your initial objective?



The goal was to provide Nigerian households with access to affordable, high-quality hygiene products. Following the government’s ban on the importation of finished tissue paper in 2004, the market was left with overpriced or substandard local options. I wanted to introduce products that would meet everyday hygiene needs while maintaining good standards. We are committed to bridging this gap by producing reliable, safe and accessible alternatives.

How has the company grown since its inception, and what has the market reception been like?



We have experienced steady growth. From supplying a number of stores and institutions in Abuja, we are now present in multiple supermarkets and have built strong relationships with hotels and schools. The market reception has been positive, with customers frequently commending the quality and consistency of our products. Our expansion has been largely driven by customer satisfaction and referrals.

What makes your tissue paper different from other tissue brands?



Olive tissue paper stands out due to its quality, texture and thoughtful packaging. We maintain strict standards throughout the production process and use customer feedback to consistently improve. Unlike some products on the market, our tissue is soft, absorbent, and hygienically produced. We focus on functionality as well as presentation, ensuring the product meets both personal and institutional needs.

What are your short and long-term plans?



In the short term, we are focused on expanding our presence in supermarkets and neighbourhood stores, particularly across other major cities. We are also increasing production to meet growing demand. Long term, we plan to diversify our hygiene product line and position The Hygienics Care as a leading provider of affordable, premium hygiene products nationwide. We don’t just want to sell products. The Hygienics Care is setting a new standard for hygiene across Africa. Our long-term ambition is to build a household name that transforms how hygiene is approached in everyday life.

What advice would you give aspiring entrepreneurs in the manufacturing or hygiene product space?



Begin with a clear understanding of the market need and be realistic about the challenges. Stay committed to quality and consistency, even when faced with economic pressures. Build relationships, seek mentorship, and be willing to adapt. Most importantly, have a long-term vision and remain persistent. With the right mindset and support, businesses in Nigeria can thrive.

What has it been like running a business in Nigeria, especially within the current economic climate?

Running a business in Nigeria today is a test of resilience. The economic climate has become increasingly unpredictable, affecting both production and consumer behavior. For a manufacturing business like The Hygienics Care, the rising cost of fuel has significantly increased logistics and operational expenses. Transporting raw materials and finished products now takes a greater toll on our budget, and this directly influences our pricing strategy. The unreliable power supply further complicates things. Dependence on generators and the rising cost of diesel have driven up production costs, making it difficult to maintain competitive pricing. At the same time, inflation has reduced consumer purchasing power, leading to a shift in how households prioritize their spending, even on essential hygiene products. The fluctuations in foreign exchange rates also affect our supply chain, especially where packaging or raw materials are imported. The cost of imported inputs has spiked, forcing us to rethink sourcing strategies and look more closely at local alternatives where possible. Despite these obstacles, we remain focused on our mission. We’ve adopted leaner processes, explored cost-effective procurement methods, and placed customer satisfaction at the center of our decisions. More importantly, we are committed to quality and affordability, which has earned us trust in the market. We don’t just want to sell products. The Hygienics Care is setting a new standard for hygiene across Africa. That vision keeps us going, even when the terrain gets tough. The Nigerian business environment is challenging, but it also encourages creativity, tenacity, and strategic thinking qualities that every entrepreneur must embrace to thrive.

As a woman leading a manufacturing business, what challenges have you encountered?

Leading a manufacturing business as a woman in Nigeria presents distinct challenges. Manufacturing is largely male-dominated, and that often means having to prove yourself repeatedly. From the outset, I noticed a level of skepticism about my capabilities, especially during meetings or negotiations. Sometimes people assume you are just the face of the business and not the decision-maker. That perception can be frustrating, but I’ve learned to let the results of our work speak for themselves. Accessing funding is another significant challenge. While finance is a universal issue for startups, women entrepreneurs often encounter more barriers when it comes to securing loans or investment. Questions sometimes veer into personal territory, focusing on family obligations or long-term commitment to the business. These biases, though subtle, can influence decisions and limit opportunities. Balancing professional leadership with societal expectations also requires careful navigation. There’s often the expectation that women should manage their homes without compromise, even while building a business. This dual responsibility is mentally and physically demanding. It requires discipline, support systems, and a deep sense of purpose to sustain momentum. Still, the experience has been rewarding. Overcoming these challenges has made me a stronger leader. I’ve built a team that values excellence and integrity. At The Hygienics Care, we are not just making tissue paper. We are helping improve lives, one product at a time. We are building a business that reflects professionalism, quality, and impact. Despite the odds, I believe women have a vital role to play in shaping the future of African industry. By staying focused and delivering results, we can change perceptions and open doors for the next generation of women leaders.