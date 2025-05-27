[Full list] American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish wins in all 7 nominated categories

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and Eminem were among the biggest winners at the 2025 American Music Awards, produced by Dick Clark Productions and broadcast live from Las Vegas.

Billie Eilish had a standout night, winning in all seven categories for which she was nominated. Her awards included Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft, Favourite Touring Artist, Favourite Female Pop Artist, and Favourite Pop Album. Her song Birds of a Feather also earned Song of the Year and Favourite Pop Song.

Beyoncé took home two awards, including Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Post Malone earned his first country music award as Favourite Male Country Artist. Eminem returned to the spotlight with his first AMA wins in 15 years, claiming Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favourite Hip-Hop Album for The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

Gracie Abrams was named New Artist of the Year. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won for Favourite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year for Die With a Smile. Gaga also won Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist, while Mars was awarded Favourite Male Pop Artist.

Jennifer Lopez hosted the AMAs for the first time in a decade, opening the show with a high-energy medley of 23 of the year’s biggest hits. One of the evening’s highlights was Janet Jackson receiving the Icon Award and performing on television for the first time in seven years. Wearing a white jacket and baggy jeans, Jackson performed Someone to Call My Lover, which included a brief mashup with Mariah Carey’s Shake It Off, and ended with All For You.

In her speech, Jackson reflected on her career, noting that she and her family never set out to be famous. She emphasised their love for music and the dedication it took to succeed, saying her story is an American story built on hard work and perseverance. She expressed hope that her journey had inspired others to follow their dreams.

Rod Stewart closed the show with a performance of his classic Forever Young after being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by five of his children.

Full list of American Music Awards 2025 winners below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams (WINNER)

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter”

Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)

Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx “BRAT”

Gracie Abrams “The Secret of Us”

Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”

Kendrick Lamar “GNX”

Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”

Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)

Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)

Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “APT.”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”

SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Chappell Roan “Hot to Go!”

Djo “End of Beginning”

Doechii “Anxiety” (WINNER)

Lola Young “Messy”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)

Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx “Brat”

Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

FAVORITE POP SONG

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone (WINNER)

Shaboozey

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter” (WINNER)

Jelly Roll “Beautifully Broken”

Megan Moroney “Am I Okay?”

Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”

Shaboozey “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Jelly Roll “I Am Not Okay”

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph “High Road”

Luke Combs “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help” (WINNER)

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Eminem (WINNER)

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Sexyy Red

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Eminem “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” (WINNER)

Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”

Gunna “one of wun”

Kendrick Lamar “GNX”

Tyler, The Creator “CHROMAKOPIA”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”

GloRilla “TGIF”

GloRilla & Sexyy Red “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA (WINNER)

Tyla

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Bryson Tiller “Bryson Tiller”

PARTYNEXTDOOR “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

SZA “SOS Deluxe: Lana”

The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow” (WINNER)

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Chris Brown “Residuals”

Muni Long “Made For Me”

SZA “Saturn” (WINNER)

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti “Timeless”

Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G (WINNER)

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (WINNER)

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (WINNER)

Fuerza Regida “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”

Peso Pluma “ÉXODO”

Rauw Alejandro “Cosa Nuestra”

Tito Double P “INCÓMODO”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny “DtMF”

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj “Gata Only”

Karol G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida “Tu Boda”

Shakira “Soltera” (WINNER)

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Hozier “Unreal Unearth: Unending”

Koe Wetzel “9 lives”

The Marías “Submarine”

Twenty One Pilots “Clancy” (WINNER)

Zach Bryan “The Great American Bar Scene”

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Green Day “Dilemma”

Hozier “Too Sweet”

Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine” (WINNER)

Myles Smith “Stargazing”

Zach Bryan “Pink Skies”

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Charli XCX

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (WINNER)

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla (WINNER)

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

Ateez

Jimin

RM (WINNER)

ROSÉ

Stray Kids