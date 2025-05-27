[Full list] American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish wins in all 7 nominated categories

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and Eminem were among the biggest winners at the 2025 American Music Awards, produced by Dick Clark Productions and broadcast live from Las Vegas.
Billie Eilish had a standout night, winning in all seven categories for which she was nominated. Her awards included Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft, Favourite Touring Artist, Favourite Female Pop Artist, and Favourite Pop Album. Her song Birds of a Feather also earned Song of the Year and Favourite Pop Song.
Beyoncé took home two awards, including Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Post Malone earned his first country music award as Favourite Male Country Artist. Eminem returned to the spotlight with his first AMA wins in 15 years, claiming Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favourite Hip-Hop Album for The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).
Gracie Abrams was named New Artist of the Year. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won for Favourite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year for Die With a Smile. Gaga also won Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist, while Mars was awarded Favourite Male Pop Artist.
Jennifer Lopez hosted the AMAs for the first time in a decade, opening the show with a high-energy medley of 23 of the year’s biggest hits. One of the evening’s highlights was Janet Jackson receiving the Icon Award and performing on television for the first time in seven years. Wearing a white jacket and baggy jeans, Jackson performed Someone to Call My Lover, which included a brief mashup with Mariah Carey’s Shake It Off, and ended with All For You.
In her speech, Jackson reflected on her career, noting that she and her family never set out to be famous. She emphasised their love for music and the dedication it took to succeed, saying her story is an American story built on hard work and perseverance. She expressed hope that her journey had inspired others to follow their dreams.
Rod Stewart closed the show with a performance of his classic Forever Young after being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by five of his children.
Full list of American Music Awards 2025 winners below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams (WINNER)
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter”
Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)
Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx “BRAT”
Gracie Abrams “The Secret of Us”
Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”
Kendrick Lamar “GNX”
Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”
Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)
Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)
Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “APT.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”
SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Chappell Roan “Hot to Go!”
Djo “End of Beginning”
Doechii “Anxiety” (WINNER)
Lola Young “Messy”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)
Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx “Brat”
Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
FAVORITE POP SONG
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone (WINNER)
Shaboozey
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter” (WINNER)
Jelly Roll “Beautifully Broken”
Megan Moroney “Am I Okay?”
Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”
Shaboozey “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Jelly Roll “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph “High Road”
Luke Combs “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help” (WINNER)
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Eminem (WINNER)
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Sexyy Red
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Eminem “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” (WINNER)
Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”
Gunna “one of wun”
Kendrick Lamar “GNX”
Tyler, The Creator “CHROMAKOPIA”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
GloRilla “TGIF”
GloRilla & Sexyy Red “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA (WINNER)
Tyla
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Bryson Tiller “Bryson Tiller”
PARTYNEXTDOOR “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”
SZA “SOS Deluxe: Lana”
The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow” (WINNER)
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Chris Brown “Residuals”
Muni Long “Made For Me”
SZA “Saturn” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti “Timeless”
Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G (WINNER)
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (WINNER)
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (WINNER)
Fuerza Regida “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”
Peso Pluma “ÉXODO”
Rauw Alejandro “Cosa Nuestra”
Tito Double P “INCÓMODO”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj “Gata Only”
Karol G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida “Tu Boda”
Shakira “Soltera” (WINNER)
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)
Zach Bryan
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Hozier “Unreal Unearth: Unending”
Koe Wetzel “9 lives”
The Marías “Submarine”
Twenty One Pilots “Clancy” (WINNER)
Zach Bryan “The Great American Bar Scene”
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Green Day “Dilemma”
Hozier “Too Sweet”
Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine” (WINNER)
Myles Smith “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan “Pink Skies”
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Charli XCX
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (WINNER)
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla (WINNER)
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
Ateez
Jimin
RM (WINNER)
ROSÉ
Stray Kids
