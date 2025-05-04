Four seminarians die in fatal crash at Obudu Ranch Bottom Hill

Obudu Ranch in Cross River State.

Four seminarians from the Enugu Catholic Church who visited the Obudu Ranch Resort on a tour on Saturday are said to have died in a bus crash at the Ikwete village at the Obudu Ranch Bottom Hill, in Obanlikwu Local Government Area of Cross River State.

According to reports from the area, the seminarians, who were a Reverend Father’s leader, had finished their tour of the Ranch and were on their way home when the bus’s brake failed, causing it to plunge into one of the valleys at the Bottom Hill at Ikwete community.

While the four seminarians died on the spot, nine others are said to have sustained body injuries and are receiving treatment in a hospital at Obudu.

The state governor, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, said the state government is making necessary contacts to reach the various families to provide any needed assistance.

“It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the tragic accident that occurred at Ikwette community by Obudu Ranch Resort Bottom Hill on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

“The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of four lives and injuries to nine others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this incredibly difficult time.

The accident involved a vehicle carrying thirteen individuals, and preliminary reports suggest that brake failure may have contributed to this devastating incident”.

The statement said emergency services at the Ranch Resort, including personnel of the Nigerian Army, responded promptly, and we extend our gratitude to them for their swift action in providing assistance.

Safety is our utmost priority in the Ranch Resort and beyond, and we will review the safety measures in place for every visitor. We urge all visitors to prioritize safety, including the roadworthiness of their vehicles, and to adhere to all guidelines while coming to our beautiful attractions and leaving the confines of the Resort. “

The release said more updates and information would be made advisable to the public as such becomes available.

Vanguard News