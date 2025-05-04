4 seminarians die in auto-crash at Obudu Ranch bottom hill

Obudu Ranch in Cross River State.

By Emma Una

CALABAR—Four seminarians from the Enugu Catholic Church who were visiting the Obudu Ranch Resort on a tour Saturday have reportedly died in a bus crash at Ikwette Village, located at the Bottom Hill of Obudu Ranch in Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State.

According to reports from the area, the seminarians, who were accompanied by a Reverend Father, had completed their tour of the resort and were on their way home when their bus reportedly suffered brake failure, causing it to plunge into a valley at Ikwette community.

Four seminarians died on the spot, while nine others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Obudu.

The state governor, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, said the state government is making efforts to contact the affected families to offer necessary assistance.

“It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the tragic accident that occurred at Ikwette community near the Obudu Ranch Resort Bottom Hill on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

“The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of four lives and injuries to nine others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this incredibly difficult time.

“The accident involved a vehicle carrying thirteen individuals, and preliminary reports suggest that brake failure may have contributed to this devastating incident,” the statement read.”

The release noted that emergency services at the Ranch Resort, including personnel of the Nigerian Army, responded promptly. “We extend our gratitude to them for their swift action in providing assistance. Safety remains our utmost priority both within the Ranch Resort and beyond. We will be reviewing the safety measures in place at the Resort for all visitors. We urge all visitors to prioritize safety, including ensuring the roadworthiness of their vehicles, and to adhere to all guidelines when visiting.”