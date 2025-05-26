FIRS office closure: Tinubu, Zacch Adedeji meet in Aso Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Monday met behind closed doors with the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji.

The meeting came on the heels of a directive by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, ordering the sealing of a FIRS office in Abuja over alleged failure to remit ground rent for a period spanning 25 years.

The action, which sparked strong reactions, prompted a swift response from FIRS.

In a statement, the revenue agency described the closure as “malicious” and “unprofessional,” criticizing the Federal Capital Territory Administration,FCTA, for what it deemed a heavy-handed approach to an intergovernmental issue.

While the presidency has not officially commented on the dispute, sources suggested the meeting between President Tinubu and Dr. Adedeji was aimed at resolving the tension and ensuring smooth inter-agency cooperation in the interest of national revenue generation.

Also at the State House, President Tinubu held separate consultations with key cabinet members, including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake; and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The President also met with Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, as well as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South East Development Commission, SEDC, Mark Okoye.

Okoye recently announced the Commission’s ambitious target of transforming the South East into a $200 billion regional economy by 2035, aligning with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the broader vision of achieving a $1 trillion national GDP.