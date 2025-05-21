Fintech: Remita targets African expansion

By Juliet Umeh

Nigerian fintech platform developed by SystemSpecs, Remita, is set to expand across Africa, marking a bold new chapter in its transformational journey from a payroll feature to a powerhouse processing over N60 trillion annually.

The evolution takes center stage in the forthcoming edition of eGovernance Nigeria Magazine, a publication of Technology Times, owned and operated by Digital Transformation Media Limited, DTML.

In an exclusive cover interview, Managing Director/CEO of Remita Payment Services Limited, Mr. Deremi Atanda, shares the compelling story of how Remita evolved from a simple remittance feature within an HR/payroll application into a robust ecosystem of digital payment services, now poised for Pan-African impact.

Atanda said: “We’ve become an ecosystem of rails, products, and services, robust. “Each year, we process over N60 trillion in transactions, and this is just the beginning. Our next frontier is Africa, and we’re ready for it.”

Atanda recounts how the name “Remita” was born from “remittance,” and how the platform’s iconic logo, with its three ascending dots, symbolizes its rise from feature, to product, to a full-fledged company. From its early pitch to the National Pension Commission in 2004 to its pivotal role in powering the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account, TSA, Remita’s trajectory has been defined by innovation, resilience, and strategic pivots.

“We built Nigeria’s first account-to-account switch before TSA was even conceptualized,” Atanda reveals.

“It was preparation meeting opportunity that led to our involvement in the TSA project, a moment of validation that reinforced the vision behind Remita.”

Today, Remita holds a Tier 1 license from the Central Bank of Nigeria and offers services spanning switching, payment service provisioning, super agency, terminal operations, and advisory. With over 300 employees, the company is setting its sights beyond Nigeria to deliver Fintech solutions, digital infrastructure, and financial inclusion across underserved African markets.

Chairman of DTML and Publisher of eGovernance Nigeria Magazine, Mr. Shina Badaru, describes Remita as “an inspirational example of local innovation with global relevance.”

“Remita’s success story underscores the importance of homegrown solutions in redefining Africa’s digital future.

“This cover story reflects our commitment to celebrating Nigeria’s growing impact on the global technology stage.”

eGovernance Nigeria Magazine is DTML’s flagship publication, operating across print, digital, TV, events, and e-commerce. Through its platform, DTML continues to highlight transformative stories like Remita’s, proof that Africa’s digital economy is shifting from survival to scale.