Financial Inclusion: CBN expands access with Non-Resident BVN gateway

CBN

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently launched the Non-Resident Biometric Verification Number (NRBVN) platform in Abuja.

Developed in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), NRBVN marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s financial inclusion journey and symbolizes the apex bank’s commitment to innovation, inclusive growth and economic integration for Nigeria’s sustained prosperity. For the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, the NRBVN digital gateway creates seamless access to banking services in accounts opening, funds transfer while providing convenience and efficient cost management framework for bank customers.

Globally, financial inclusion has continued to assume increasing recognition among policy makers, researchers and development-oriented agencies.

Its importance derives from the promise it holds as a tool for economic development, particularly in the areas of poverty reduction, employment generation, wealth creation and improving welfare and general standard of living.

Recognising the inherent benefits of expanding financial services network, especially to Nigerians in diaspora, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of Olayemi Cardoso recently launched the Non-Resident Biometric Verification Number (NRBVN) platform in Abuja.

During his presentation at the programme launch in Abuja, Cardoso explained that historically, Nigerians in the diaspora have faced significant hurdles when seeking access to financial services such as payments, savings, loans, insurance, and pension products in Nigeria.

The mandatory physical verification required for obtaining a BVN often incurred considerable costs in terms of time and financial resources, especially for individuals residing in remote locations. The NRBVN platform addresses these very concerns. Through digital verification and robust Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, Nigerians across the globe can now remotely obtain their BVN swiftly and securely.

This single digital gateway will enable seamless access to banking services, including opening accounts and securely sending funds, dramatically enhancing convenience and reducing costs.

“In developing this solution, we draw valuable lessons from countries such as India and Pakistan. India’s Non-Resident External (NRE) and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts have significantly simplified banking processes for its diaspora, and Indian banks currently hold approximately $160 billion in diaspora deposits, achieved by providing attractive and tailored products and services,” he said.

According to the CBN boss, in developing the NRBVN, the team also took cognizance of Pakistan’s innovative Roshan Digital Account, offering fully online onboarding and investment opportunities and successfully attracting nearly $10 billion since its inception.

These examples, Cardoso explained underscore the power of digital financial inclusion and specifically tailored products in driving meaningful engagement and substantial economic inflows from diaspora populations.

“Our NRBVN platform is similarly designed to offer more than access, it is about opportunity. It is complemented by the Non-Resident Ordinary Account (NROA) and Non-Resident Investment Account (NRNIA) initiatives, collectively forming a robust framework designed to incentivize our global diaspora to channel their funds through formal financial systems into productive uses at home.”

“By providing investment accounts, diasporans will have access to a variety of growing investment opportunities in our debt and equities markets, as well as products such as mortgages, insurance, and pensions. Importantly, diasporans will also have the flexibility to fully repatriate the proceeds of their investments in accordance with existing regulations, ensuring confidence and convenience in managing their assets,” he said.

Role of banks in NRBVN activation

Cardoso advised Nigerian banks to proactively develop and offer products specifically tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of the diaspora community. He said that offering innovative and attractive financial solutions can greatly enhance diaspora participation, deepen financial inclusion, and significantly boost remittance inflows.

“Over the past year, our policy frameworks have undergone extensive refinements, informed by sustained dialogue with International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). The introduction of the willing buyer, willing seller regime, licensing of additional IMTOs, and market reforms that have facilitated currency convergence are notable examples. Consequently, remittance flows through official channels have risen markedly, from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $4.73 billion last year,” he said.

He added: “With the introduction of NRBVN and complementary policy measures, we are optimistic about achieving our ambitious target of $1 billion in monthly remittance flows, a goal we believe is entirely achievable given the growing trust and convenience in formal remittance channels”.

“To meet these targets, collaboration and compliance with established regulatory frameworks remain essential. All stakeholders MUST adhere strictly to the FX Code and other relevant regulatory guidelines. This is critical to ensuring market stability, integrity, and overall confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.”

IMTOs key into project

Cardoso also invited the IMTOs to integrate with the NRBVN platform as part of our shared vision to build a secure, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem for Nigerians globally.

He explained that a fully connected system will ensure that every Nigerian in the diaspora can confidently contribute to national development through trusted and cost-effective channels. Let me emphasize that today’s launch is not the final destination, but the beginning of a broader journey.

“The NRBVN is a dynamic initiative, one that will continue to evolve in response to the needs of its users. It presents a unique opportunity to learn, to innovate, and to adapt. We encourage all stakeholders to engage actively, share insights, and help shape a system that serves millions of Nigerians across geographies and generations. The NRBVN is not just a tool; it is a bridge between Nigeria and its global citizens,” he said.

He reiterated the CBN’s commitment to reducing the cost of remittances, currently averaging over seven percent in Sub-Saharan Africa. Lowering these costs, he stated, will enhance the safety and appeal of formal channels while amplifying the socioeconomic impact of diaspora remittances on Nigerian households and the broader economy.

Overall, the CBN under Cardoso, has reaffirmed its dedication to financial inclusion, economic integration, and national growth, ensuring that every Nigerian, no matter their location, remains connected and empowered to contribute to Nigeria’s vibrant future.

How it started

A survey conducted in Nigeria in 2008 by a development finance organization, the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access revealed that about 53 per cent of adults were excluded from financial services.

The global pursuit of financial inclusion as a vehicle for economic development had a positive effect in Nigeria as the exclusion rate reduced from 53 per cent in 2008 to 46.3 per cent in 2010.

Encouraged by the positive development, the Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with stakeholders launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy on 23rd October 2012 aimed at further reducing the exclusion rate to 20 per cent by 2020.

Specifically, adult Nigerians with access to payment services is to increase from 21.6 per cent in 2010 to 70 per cent in 2020, while those with access to savings should increase from 24 per cent to 60 per cent; and Credit from two per cent to 40 per cent, Insurance from one per cent to 40 per cent and Pensions from five per cent to 40 per cent, within the same period.

The channels for delivering the above financial services were equally targeted to improve, with deposit money bank branches targeted to increase from 6.8 units per 100,000 adults in 2010 to 7.6 units per 100,000 adults in 2020, microfinance bank branches to increase from 2.9 units to 5.5 units; ATMs from 11.8 units to 203.6 units, POS from 13.3 units to 850 units, Mobile agents from 0 to 62 units, all per 100,000 adults between 2010 and 2020.

The targets were based on a benchmarking exercise carried out with peer countries, while also taking into consideration critical growth factors in the Nigerian environment.

Also, the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) says an inclusive financial sector is characterised by the diversity of financial services providers, the level of competition between them, and the legal and regulatory environments that ensure the integrity of the financial sector and access to financial services for all.

Also, evidence worldwide shows that access to financial services contributes both to economic growth and wealth creation and is therefore key to tackling the ‘poverty’ trap in Nigeria.

“It is critical for regulators and policy makers to create an enabling policy environment to actively promote both the demand for and the supply of financial services to the unbanked and under-banked,” it said.

The impact of having more people save their funds in banks or other financial services or have more access to credit on the population and businesses especially at the informal sector cannot be over-emphasised.

For instance, Nigeria’s informal sector is a sleeping giant. The potential of the sector, estimated at $240 billion, is largely untapped. The billions of naira that circulate through the informal sector has a negative impact on the country’s economic growth and development.

Diaspora remittances inflows to rise

As part of its efforts to boost diaspora remittances and support naira stability, the CBN recently announced the introduction of two new financial products designed to serve Nigerians living abroad.

The Non-Resident Nigerian Ordinary Account and the Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account was created to streamline remittances, encourage investments, and foster financial inclusion among Nigerians in the diaspora.

It said, “The Central Bank of Nigeria is pleased to inform the general public of the introduction of the Non-Resident Nigerian Ordinary Account and Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account targeted at Nigerians in diaspora.”

The initiative is also expected to provide a secure and efficient platform for managing funds and investing in Nigeria’s financial markets.

President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria, Dr. Aminu Gwadabe, explained that diaspora remittances are a crucial source of foreign exchange for Nigeria, supplementing both foreign direct investment and portfolio investments.

He CBN’s initiatives have supported continued growth in these inflows, aligning with the institution’s objective of doubling formal remittance receipts within a year.

Gwadabe remittances in the economy is expected to increase based on CBN’s ongoing efforts to bolster public confidence in the foreign exchange market, strengthen a robust and inclusive banking system, and promote price stability, which is essential for sustained economic growth.

In a report: “Diaspora remittances: The power behind Africa’s sustainable growth”, Regional Vice President of Africa at Western Union, Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, said remittances may be measured through the movement of money, but their real impact is measured in lives changed.

He disclosed that in 2023 alone, $90 billion flowed into Africa from its global diaspora, an amount that rivals the Gross Domestic Product of entire nations.

He said that remittances symbolize deep ties that keep communities connected across borders. “Families with a breadwinner working abroad depend on these funds to provide vital support for day-to-day needs. They also build the foundation for broader financial stability,” he said.

“Beyond their immediate impact, remittances are powerful drivers of economic change. They fuel infrastructure development, spur entrepreneurship, and promote financial inclusion – all essential for long-term economic development. Ghana’s National Financial Inclusion and Development Strategy (NFIDS) is simplifying access to remittances, while countries like Kenya, Ethiopia and Nigeria are tapping into diaspora bonds to fund infrastructure and other national projects,” he added.