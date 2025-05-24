FG probes night examination in Unity School Asaba

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

… says incident depicted in the video is totally unacceptable.

By Joseph Erumke, Abuja

The federal government has begun collaboration with the Delta State Government and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to investigate night examinations at Unity Model School, Asaba, Delta State.

A video had emerged on social media, showing students of the school being made to write one of their WAEC papers at night, using torchlight.

Reactions have been trailing the incident, which video had gone viral, attracting attention in many quarters.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday night, the federal government expressed concern, reaffirming its commitment to a conducive examination environment.

The Federal Ministry of Education, in the statement through its Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Beriowo, said the

“The incident depicted in the video is totally unacceptable, and every effort will be made to combat it.”

The statement reads inl: The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to the conduct of an examination in an unconducive environment, as seen on social media, revealing an inappropriate setting for the conduct of examinations at Unity Secondary School in Asaba, under the supervision of the Delta State Ministry of Education.

“The Ministry, under the leadership of Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, has stated that the incident depicted in the video is totally unacceptable, and every effort will be made to combat it.

“The Federal Ministry of Education is, nevertheless, concerned about the incident and is liaising with the Delta State Government and WAEC to investigate the matter and take corrective action. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as necessary.

“The ministry is committed to the effective deployment of infrastructure and the provision of a conducive environment to promote education in the country, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the education sector.”