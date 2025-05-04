FG commends progress on Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road Project, section I, Phase 1

By John Alechenu – Abuja

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Esq., has commended the ongoing progress and quality of work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road (Zuba Section), expressing satisfaction during an inspection tour on Sunday.

Goronyo specifically praised the contractor, Messrs Infiouest (Nig.) Limited, for its professionalism and commitment to the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He noted that approximately six kilometers—three kilometers on each side—have already been completed using reinforced rigid concrete pavement.

“The quality of work delivered so far reflects the President’s unwavering commitment to national development through robust infrastructure,” the Minister said.

“The dedication of the workers is commendable. I salute their resilience and support for Mr. President’s vision.”

Goronyo expressed confidence that upon completion, the road would reduce travel time, improve safety, curb insecurity, enhance trade, and create employment opportunities.

On the construction materials being used, he noted,

“What we are seeing here is superb. The reinforced rigid pavement is designed to last between 50 to 100 years—far superior to conventional asphalt.”

Mr. Robert Turner, Project Manager and representative of Infiouest (Nig.) Limited, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering a world-class project.

“There are no shortcuts. We are giving our very best to achieve the project’s goals,” Turner said, adding that construction runs from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

He, however, acknowledged that security concerns along the corridor remain a challenge, but affirmed the team’s resolve to stay focused.

“We have a spirited and dedicated team. Despite the challenges, we are fully committed to completing this critical project on time.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Engr. Olufunsho O. Adebiyi, highlighted the strategic importance of adopting rigid pavement technology due to Nigeria’s soil composition, high water table, and heavy axle loads.

“Rigid pavement is relatively new in Nigeria, but it has become necessary due to the consistent failure of flexible pavements under our local conditions,” Adebiyi explained.

He referenced the Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos, where bitumen and cement interactions have compromised flexible pavements in the past.

“This new method—reinforced with Y20 steel bars at 200mm centers—is stronger than most bridge decks. It’s a sustainable solution that will outlast many of us and withstand the test of time.”

The Permanent Secretary appealed for patience and understanding from road users during the construction period.

“We understand the temporary inconvenience, but once completed, this road will significantly enhance lives and support economic growth.”