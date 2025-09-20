N761bn Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road: FG insists on June 2026 deadline

John Alechenu

Abuja: The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed contractors handling various sections of the N761 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road to stick to agreed timelines for the completion of the project.

He also said that henceforth, the ministry would insist on milestone completion and not rely on certificates for payment, emphasising the project’s importance for regional development.

Umahi said this during an inspection tour of the Abuja-Kaduna section 1, 2, 3 on Saturday.

The 700-kilometre dual carriage road project aims to enhance connectivity, boost economic growth, and improve security across Northern Nigeria

Some sections of the road have a 14-month timeline for completion.

Umahi who was accompanied on the tour by the Minister of State, Bello Goronyo, and other offices declared that Saturday has now been designated for site inspection.

The minister also highlighted the innovative approach being adopted for the project, including the use of reinforced concrete and flexible asphalt pavement.

He urged contractors to deliver quality work, emphasizing that his integrity was at stake if the project is not completed within the specified timeframe.

Umahi said, “We can’t stay in the office and know what is going on on the field. Site inspection, sharing ideas are key to the success of any engineering project.

“We have informed the President that the time of completion for the project is 14 month for section 1 and 3 and 2.

“For section 1 and 3, a total of 118 kilometers was given at a total price of N252 billion, the President has paid 30 per cent, which is around 60 billion.

“Section 2 is about 72 kilometers by 2 which is reinforced concrete with 15 Kilometers is going to be on flexible alspat pavement. Total cost is N507 billion and 30 per cent has been paid which over 150 billion.

“If we combine the two projects up to Kano, it is about #761 billion, which is highly courageous and I Commend the President for his interest in building these roads.

“We tagged the project as rebuilding Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-kano road by President Bola Tinubu. He has so much passion that the road be completed and he’s funding it as priority project.

“We are happy for the section completed on concrete. Before it was construction of road which was lasted for 10 years, now we are building roads.

“We are very happy and assured that the roads being built by the present Administration will last for over a hundred years and it is a legacy we will leave for incoming generations as there will be no need for rebuilding those roads again. This explains why we have talk to the contractors to do a good job.”

He further said, “The President has directed that we replicate what we have in the West around here with all accompanied facilities and we will do his bidding.

“We want to commend the contractors and we also want to frown seriously (at the pace of work) because my integrity is at stage if we don’t complete the project in 14 months.”

Umahi urged Nigerians especially young engineers, to understand the new trend and innovation in road construction.

The minister also said, “The President has directed that no NNPC project should be stopped, we are going to prioritize it, we are going to put forward what a contractor we do in the next one year, we are going to working on milestone and not on certificate.”

According to him, Roads and Bridges play a crucial role in the growth of the nation’s indicators Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In his remarks Goronyo commended the contractors for the quality of work so far done but charged them to improve on their speed in order to make up for time lost to delays due to the rainy season.