The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, said the ongoing road construction in rural communities of the nation’s capital will boost food security.

Wike said this in Abuja on Saturday, after he inspected ongoing projects in the territory in preparation for inauguration to celebrate President Bola Tinubu second anniversary.

Some of the projects included the completed Market and Palace Road in Gwagwalada, completed 15-kilometre A2 to Pai and the ongoing 15.4-km Pai to Gumani in Kwali Area Council.

The minister also inspected the ongoing dualisation of Ushafa to Military Checkpoint and War College Roads in Bwari Area Council.

Wike, who marvelled at the vast arable land between Pai to Gumani, said that access roads in rural communities would significantly boost agricultural production and impact food security in the long run.

“When we inaugurated the road project, where we stopped was from A2 to Pai, which has been completed, and then Pai to Gumani which is ongoing.

“But we never saw the expanse of the road because there was no road to drive on. Thank God we were able to go there today, and you can see the vast land.

“We should not be talking about food insecurity in Nigeria – look at the land; look at the water that could be used for irrigation.

“It’s just leadership and I belief with the leadership we have today under Tinubu, you will see what is going to happen in those areas,” he said.

He added that not much was being done in rural areas in terms of agriculture because there was no access road and the lands were not being put to good agricultural use.

He expresses confidence that with the ongoing roads construction in rural communities, more lands would be utilised for mechanise agriculture.

“This will boost agricultural production and significantly impact food security.

“Without roads people that want to invest in mechanised agriculture will not be encouraged,” he said.

Describing roads as the “centrepiece and the cornerstone” of every development anywhere in the world, the minister pointed out that roads attract other development projects.

He said that with roads other things would follow, “you can go and build schools; you can go and build health facilities, but when roads are not there you can do little or nothing”.

To further improve road connectivity in rural areas, the minister revealed that he had directed the Director of Satellite Towns Development Department to extend the Pai to Gumani road project by another 13-killomtre.

He said that the road would be extended to connect Gumani and Yangoje, also in Kwali Area Council.

“The road when completed, will be more than 43 kilometres from A2 (Abuja – Lokoja Expressway) to Yangoje.

“We are happy with what we have done and you can see the people are happy.

“This is what development is all about and this is what it means to provide dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.