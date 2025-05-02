Families laud Ojulari’s appointment as new MD of NNPC

Ojulari

By Alade Aromashodu

Royal families of Oke-Ode in Kwara State have congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the appointment of Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the new Group Managing Director, BMD, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

This appointment comes as a result of the replacement of former GMD, Mele Kyari.

According to Prince Semiu Nasir Sanni, who is the Secretary of the Olomo Oba of Oke-Ode, “Ojulari has consistently demonstrated his ability to excel in various roles, adding that, Bashir, as an illustrious son of Oke-Ode, we are sure Nigeria will witness tremendous change in the management of the Nigerian oil sector.

“His track record at his previous various positions in the private sector of the oil and gas industry will enable him excel in any assignment given to him.

“On behalf of the Olomo Oba of Oke-Ode, I wish Ojulari well in his new role and express hope that he would address the perennial problems affecting the nation’s economy. “We pray he solves the perennial problem affecting that important sector of the Nation’s Economy,” Prince Sanni concluded.”