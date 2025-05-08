Environmental issues not given priority – Minister

…Calls for Stronger Laws, Urges FG and Stakeholders to Prioritise Environmental Protection

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal, has expressed deep concern over the continued neglect of environmental issues in Nigeria, warning that the lack of attention threatens public health, food security, and the nation’s economy.

Speaking at a ministerial press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister highlighted that environmental concerns remain under-prioritised, particularly within Nigeria’s legal framework. He pointed out the recent killing of two elephants in Borno State, believed to be among the last of the West African species, as a glaring example of weak environmental laws. He noted that efforts to secure justice for the crime had stalled due to gaps in environmental legislation.

“Environmental issues are not given the kind of attention they require in the legal system of Nigeria. Environmental crimes are not seen as serious as other crimes in our society,” he said.

The Minister called for stronger legislative backing and collective action from leaders and citizens alike, stressing that government efforts alone are insufficient to protect the environment.

“When I came in, I found so many cases, but the code of laws is not there. We need to sharpen our legal system to address environmental crimes and make them as severe as other offences,” he added.

He also urged President Tinubu to champion the cause of environmental protection, saying, “Environmental issues require everybody to be on board, particularly the President. We want you to be on board because the environment requires your support.”

The Minister noted that many Nigerians are still unaware of how pollution, deforestation, and climate change directly impact their lives. He linked environmental neglect to broader public health challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even the COVID issue was an environmental issue. We must educate people on how to take care of their environment,” he emphasized.

To tackle funding gaps in environmental projects, the Minister announced the launch of Nigeria’s third and fourth sovereign green bonds, valued at a combined ₦250 billion. These bonds aim to finance clean energy projects and climate-friendly infrastructure.

The third bond, worth ₦150 billion, is set for issuance in May 2025, while the fourth, valued at ₦100 billion, will follow in October.

According to him, the funds will support clean energy in schools and hospitals, boost water projects, promote e-mobility, and expand solar mini-grids in areas heavily impacted by deforestation.

“Nigeria was the first African country to issue a sovereign green bond and the third in the world. The first and second bonds, issued in 2017 and 2019, raised ₦10.7 billion and ₦15 billion respectively,” the Minister stated.

He assured that the new bonds would be better managed, drawing lessons from past delays caused by poor inter-ministerial coordination.

The Minister also announced a landmark bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Cameroon, signed on April 19, 2020, after more than a decade of delay. The agreement aims to protect cross-border forest reserves, including the Cross River National Park and Corotho National Park in Cameroon.

The Ministry is spearheading several initiatives:

Mangrove restoration in oil-impacted areas.

Construction of nine new water treatment plants in Rivers State.

Planting of 20 million trees across northern Nigeria to combat desertification.

Promotion of bamboo cultivation as a sustainable alternative to firewood in Kwara, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, and Kano states.

The Minister concluded by emphasizing that safeguarding the environment is not just a government responsibility but a collective duty for all Nigerians.