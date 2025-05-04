Emzor’s On-the-ground impact on World Malaria Day 2025

By Chioma Obinna

Malaria continues to be a leading cause of death on the African continent, in particular among pregnant women and children under five.

Africa accounts for 94% of the world’s malaria cases, with Nigeria contributing more than 25% of the global malaria index, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Malaria contributes significantly to maternal deaths and infant mortality in Nigeria, with estimated 11% of maternal deaths; about 30% of childhood deaths and 25% of deaths in children aged zero to five years.

As the world commemorated the World Malaria Day (WMD) on April 25, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited yet again scaled up its commitment to malaria eradication advocacy in Nigeria and Africa by organising a series of impactful initiatives, including community health walks and outreaches, free screenings, medication donations, and support for NGOs and government agencies. These efforts underscored Emzor’s commitment to giving back to the society and making a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people.

With the theme, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite” the WMD commemoration synched with Emzor’s vision of making a tangible impact in the global fight against malaria. The community health walks and outreaches organised by Emzor impacted thousands of people, who received free screenings and medications. These initiatives helped raise awareness about malaria prevention and treatment, and provided critical support to vulnerable communities. By taking its efforts to the grassroots level, Emzor ensured that its impact was felt across Nigeria, from urban centers to rural areas.

Emzor’s free screenings and medication donations were a lifeline for many people who cannot afford healthcare services. By providing access to free malaria screenings, Emzor helped identify cases that might have otherwise gone undetected. The free medications also ensured those in need received the treatment they required, reducing the risk of complications and fatalities.

Emzor’s support for NGOs and government agencies working to eradicate malaria is also a testament to the company’s commitment to collaboration and partnership. By working together with these organisations, Emzor amplified its impact and contribution to a broader effort to combat malaria. This collaborative approach is essential in the fight against malaria, as it enables stakeholders to pool their resources, expertise, and knowledge.

“For years, Emzor has been at the forefront of malaria prevention and treatment—producing high-quality, world-class antimalarial medications that are both accessible and affordable for millions across Africa. Our dedication is reflected in our investment in research, development, and wide-reaching distribution networks, which have played a crucial role in reducing the malaria burden,’’ said Mr. Kunle Faloye, the Head of Marketing and Strategy, at Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Emzor’s long-standing initiatives in malaria control include the production of essential antimalarial drugs aimed at reducing maternal and infant mortality rates. With an unwavering commitment to local manufacturing, Emzor has positioned itself at the forefront of the anti-malaria campaign in Nigeria and on the African continent.

With cutting-edge technology and equipment, the company’s production lines are producing antimalarials and several WHO-recommended life-saving drugs of the highest standards of quality and efficiency that meet the needs of millions of Nigerians and Africans.

The company’s significant role in the fight against malaria, started over four-and-half decades ago from manufacture of a single product, has scaled up to over WHO-recommended 20 antimalarials. Emzor has been providing high-quality and global-standard malaria treatments that are affordable and accessible to millions of Nigerians and Africans. These include Artemether/Lumefantrine (Lokmal), Sulfadoxine/Pyrimethamine (Maldox), Dihydroartemisinin/Piperaquine (Piramal), and Artesunate/Amodiaquine (Diasunate).

Emzor has also built a reputation for many industry firsts in the anti-malaria advocacy space. It introduced innovative products such as Lokmal DT; the first dispersible Artemether/Lumefantrine combination manufactured in Nigeria, and Piramal TS Combi, the first co-packaged fixed-dose Dihydroartemisinin/Piperaquine + Paracetamol 1000mg in Nigeria.

By investing in modern facilities, Emzor has demonstrated its commitment to providing local solutions to the malaria challenge by ensuring that its products are reliable, consistent, and highly effective in the prevention and treatment of malaria.

Emzor’s multimillion-dollar Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) manufacturing complex in Sagamu, Ogun State is a significant step towards achieving self-sufficiency in antimalarial production in Nigeria and on the continent. The 400MT capacity API complex dubbed Emzor’s Campus, is West Africa’s No. 1 producer of key active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as Artemether, Lumefantrine, Sulfadoxine, and Pyrimethamine, reducing Nigeria and Africa’s dependence on imported medicines, FOREX dependence and strengthening local access to malaria treatments.

These facilities are designed to ensure that every product meets the highest standards of purity, potency, and efficacy, rivaling imported brands. By prioritising quality, Emzor has built a reputation for reliability and consistency, earning the trust of healthcare professionals, patients, and communities. The company’s commitment to quality is reflected in its pricing strategy, which prioritises value over cost. Emzor’s products are priced to reflect the science, safety, and investment behind every tablet and dose, rather than competing solely on price.

Emzor’s initiatives on the WMD 2025, indeed, marked a significant step towards eradicating malaria in Nigeria and Africa. By investing in community health, providing access to free screenings and medication, and supporting NGOs and government agencies, Emzor is making a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people. It also demonstrated that corporate social responsibility is not just a buzzword, but a vital component of business operations.

By giving back to the society and investing in the health and well-being of communities, Emzor is setting a new standard for businesses in Nigeria and beyond. As we look to the future, it is essential that others follow Emzor’s lead and join the fight against malaria.

As the company continues to lead the charge against malaria, its efforts serve as a beacon of hope for a future where this disease is no longer a major public health threat. Together, we can make a difference and create a world where everyone has access to quality healthcare and the opportunity to live a healthy, fulfilling life.