EFCC denies media reports on reasons for VeryDarkMan’s arrest

By Nwafor Sunday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied media reports claiming that popular social media activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), was arrested due to multiple petitions submitted by various individuals.

In a post on its official Facebook page on Monday, the Commission dismissed the report—initially published by BBC News Pidgin—as false and urged the public to disregard it.

BBC News Pidgin had reported that EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed VDM’s arrest, allegedly stating, “We will release him if he meets his bail conditions, and we will take the case to court as soon as possible.”

The outlet also claimed that Oyewale said VDM was arrested to respond to several allegations raised in petitions submitted by individuals.

However, EFCC has now disowned the statements attributed to its spokesperson and described the entire report as fake news.