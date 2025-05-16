Drugs: Stop castigating Tinubu, UK-based professor warns

President Bola Tinubu

BENIN CITY—A United Kingdom-based Nigerian legal practitioner and philanthropist , Professor Gaskin Igbineweka, has admonished Nigerians to desist from castigating and embarrassing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on account of his alleged involvement in some legal matters in the United States.

In a Press Release issued in Benin City Professor Igbineweka, who is also the President of the Nigerian Welfare Club in the United Kingdom, advised that people should stop deriding the President and that by law “even if the President committed any crime in the U.S when he was there, such conviction had been vitiated and his slate wiped clean.”

The elder statesman emphasised that President Tinubu is the number one citizen and President of the most popular black nation on Earth, and therefore called on all Nigerians to accord him the respect he deserves.

Professor Igbineweka said that as a patriot , he would “back anybody who becomes the President in future , regardless of their political leaning or ethnic affiliation.”