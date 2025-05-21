Don’t allow impostors hold ‘fake congress’ – NAPTAN leadership tells DSS, police

Danjuma-led exco illegal, congress will hold tomorrow, – National VP

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The leadership of the National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, has dissociated itself from the move by some persons calling for its national congress, requesting the Department of State Security and Police to curtail the move.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr Ademola Ekundayo while addressing journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday said those behind the planned kangaroo congress were planning to subvert the constitution of the body.

While disclosing that the legally recognised Congress is scheduled to hold in July this year, he said the parallel group, led by the Deputy National Vice President, Adeolu Ogunbanjo of attempting to create crisis within the group trying to elect new national executive without following due process.

“It’s unfortunate that what this set of people cannot get through the open door, they are planning to get it through the back door and this shall not see the light of the day. Their action is against the constitution of NAPTAN and we shall not keep our eyes opened to see this illegal act being perpetrated.

“Already, the parallel faction led by National Treasurer and Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo have concluded arrangements to organize an illegal congress to elect new national executives of the association.

“Whereas, the National Executive Association (NEC) of the association did not at anytime organize such election, neither was there any plan for the current executives of the association led by our able and dynamic National President, Alhaji Danjuma Haruna to vacate their offices without any recourse to due process and in proper consonance with the constitution of the association”, he added.

Reacting, the Deputy National Vice President, Adeolu Ogunbanjo disclosed that the body’s Congress would hold as scheduled on Thursday, accusing the Danjuma Haruna-led national executive have refused to call congress citing COVID-19 and insecurity as an excuse.

His words, “Danjuma has been there since 2005. He was asked to call a National Congress but he refused. There was a time we compelled him, but he said he couldn’t because of COVID-19; later, he gave the excuse of insecurity.

“We told him if he failed to do the needful, we would call the national congress. He took over from late Baba Animashaun based on this same scenario.

“We’ve been warning him since last year. All of us are now in Abuja except Alhaji Eniola, Danjuma, and Ekundayo. So, his gimmicks can’t work. The National Congress is holding tomorrow. The Minister is sending representatives as well”.