Despite challenges, Pilgrims’ resilience, govt interventions helped stabilise hajj operations — Prof Maiturare

By Fatima Saka

Nigeria’s Hajj authorities are poised to implement significant reforms aimed at enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the annual pilgrimage, according to the Rector of the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN), Professor Mohammed Nosirudeen Maiturare.



In an exclusive interview, Maiturare revealed that the upcoming Hajj summit will serve as a pivotal platform for transforming Nigeria’s Hajj financing system. Maiturare said: “It will be a catalyst for major change, moving away from ad hoc funding towards a sustainable, year-to-year model,” he stated. “This will help reduce delays and streamline preparations, improving the overall experience for pilgrims.”



Reflecting on last year’s Hajj season, the rector attributed its success to increased stakeholder collaboration facilitated by the previous summit. “Timely airlift and smooth operations were achieved because of effective partnerships and consensus among all parties,” he explained. Despite challenges like currency fluctuations, he noted Nigeria’s resilience and government interventions helped stabilize costs and operations.



Regarding preparations for this year’s pilgrimage, Maiturare expressed confidence. “The President’s office has confirmed that all operators are fully ready for the season. Significant milestones have been achieved, and the inaugural airlift date has been set,” he said, indicating Nigeria is on track for a successful Hajj.

Saudi Arabia recently warned against illegal Hajj activities, prompting Maiturare to advise pilgrims to respect laws and religious guidelines. “Hajj is a sacred duty, and pilgrims must avoid any acts that could violate its sanctity or legal requirements,” he cautioned.

With over 53,000 Nigerian pilgrims expected to participate this year, the Hajj authorities are committed to ensuring a seamless and spiritually rewarding experience for all.