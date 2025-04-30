Defection: Sadjere applauds Gov Oborevwori’s call for unity in Delta APC

By Paul Olayemi

ASABA – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Igho Sadjere, FCE, MNIM, has commended the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for what he described as a “statesmanlike and unifying speech” following his official defection to the APC. The Governor’s statement, delivered during a historic rally at the Cenotaph in Asaba on Monday, April 28, 2025, has continued to generate wide acclaim across the political spectrum.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Governor Oborevwori declared: “What you have seen here today is a movement; it’s not a defection. We have done consultations with our National Assembly members, with leadership, with stakeholders at the state, senatorial, local government, and ward levels, and we all decided that we must all join.”

The defection, which saw the entire structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State merge into the APC, was officially acknowledged by the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, who described the development as “a new dawn for Delta politics and a significant boost for the APC in the South-South.”

Sadjere, a renowned Peace Ambassador and Chartered Economist, in a statement issued to journalists in Sapele, praised the Governor’s declaration of unity, describing it as timely and crucial. “I read through the statement of our working Governor, and I must commend his drive to unite our party. This is not a time for division or bickering,” he said.

Oborevwori further told party faithful, “There are some things people say in newspapers, that there is confusion, there is a faction in Delta APC. As I have come, there will be no faction again. Let me tell you, the Governor takes charge, and we are taking charge.”

Reacting to this, Sadjere emphasized the need for collective action ahead of the 2027 general elections. “We must come together and work to deliver the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governor Oborevwori come 2027. Unity is the only vehicle that will drive our party’s vision for Delta forward.”

Oborevwori, who notably dismissed existing factions within the party such as those aligned with Ovie Omo-Agege or Festus Keyamo, said: “I don’t believe in any faction, whether Omo-Agege or Keyamo faction, everybody must queue. We will unite the party to move this state forward for the benefit of our people and to bring development, peace, and unity to our state and Nigeria.”

Hon. Sadjere, aligning himself with this stance, said Oborevwori had set the tone for purposeful leadership. “I believe Governor Oborevwori has kicked off his membership on a good stead, as he is showing to be an all-encompassing leader,” he noted.

He concluded with a clarion call to all APC members across Delta State: “I urge all, both old and new members of our illustrious party, to come together and work in agreement to achieve our goals. This is a new era for the APC in Delta, and we must embrace it with one voice.”

The political realignment in Delta comes amid growing efforts within the APC to strengthen its foothold in the South-South region, especially as the party looks to consolidate gains ahead of 2027. Political observers say the development could redefine Delta’s political terrain and intensify the battle for supremacy within the zone.