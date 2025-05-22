APC governors adopt Tinubu as sole candidate for 2027 presidential poll

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The 22 All Progressives Congress, APC, governors, on Thursday, adopted President Bola Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 general elections.

The Progressives Governors’ Forum, PGF’s Chairman and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, spoke on behalf of all the governors at the National Summit of APC at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

The governors also passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu.

The Vice Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, joined Governor Uzodimma on the podium to second the motion for the adoption of the President as APC presidential candidate for 2027 poll.

Thereafter, Uzodimma put the motion to vote before the participants at the National Summit.

Those present were Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; members of the National Assembly; serving and former governors, and APC members from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

They, through voice vote and standing ovation, adopted President Tinubu for a second term in office come 2027.

The charge

Uzodimma said the governors were united in their support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He said: “That for Nigeria to get to her destination faster in prosperity, that the president should be used and adopted as our flag bearer for 2027 presidential election, for a second term in office.

“That the governors produced by our All Progressives Congress are hereby charged to take responsibility to market our federal government policies, occupy the political space in their domains, and take responsibility for winning all elections in their states come 2027.

“It is therefore my humble pleasure, with total humility, to Almighty God to move that this August assembly adopt and concur the position of progressive governors that Mr President carries our flag 2027 and governors take responsibility for delivering this mandate. I so move as a motion.”

Governor Sani seconded the motion: “I rise to second the motion as ably moved by the chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, the governor of Imo state, His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma, that this August gathering pass a vote of confidence on our able and amiable president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a sole candidate of APC come 2027 general election.

Vanguard News