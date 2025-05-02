Customs deploys digital currency declaration forms at airports

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS said NAHCO, and SAHCO, Import & Export warehouses are licensed Customs bonded warehouses.

By Godwin Oritse

As part of its continued efforts to drive digital transformation and modernize operations, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has implemented the Electronic Currency Declaration Form (E-CDF) at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, aiming to bolster border security and improve transparency in financial disclosures.



In a statement by the agency’s Spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, an Assistant Comptroller of Customs, disclosed that the pilot exercise, which commenced on 9th April, 2025, was implemented without issues adding that the deployment showcased the system’s effectiveness in digitally capturing both inbound and outbound currency declarations, offering a more secure, efficient, and accountable process for cross-border travellers.



He explained that during the pilot phase, the e-CDF system recorded a total of 69 currency declaration transactions. Of these, outbound declarations made up 51% of the transactions, with a total declared value of $1,200,281.22, while inbound declarations accounted for 18%, totaling $177,786.88.



He said: “The e-CDF platform was developed to align with the best international practices in anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) protocols. It provides real-time data that supports intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation.



“The NCS the leadership remains committed to leveraging technology to improve compliance, facilitate legitimate travel and trade, and ensure the integrity of Nigeria’s borders.



“Following the success of this pilot phase, plans are underway to replicate the deployment of the e-CDF system at other international airports and border posts across the country.”